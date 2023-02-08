Read full article on original website
Related
Effects of recession would be short and mild in NJ, report suggests
A new report concludes that if New Jersey were to be hit with a recession, the downturn would be short and mild, according to Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Department of the Treasury. His assessment was prepared for the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy. Steindel concludes that strong growth in personal income for the state’s residents this year would serve as a cushion in an economic downturn.
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
followsouthjersey.com
Lifelong Learning Accounts Pilot Program Gets $10M For Job Training, Employment Support
SOUTH JERSEY – The Murphy Administration issued a two-year, $10 million pilot program, Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA), to enable unemployed and severely underemployed residents in New Jersey to join and thrive in the labor market recently. Funds from the Murphy Administration, the Office of Innovation, and the New Jersey...
middletownship.com
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
Here is how much more you’ll pay for electricity in NJ
⬆State regulators approve rate hikes of nearly 5%. It is going to cost more to cool your home this summer. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has granted rate increases to utility providers for electricity. The higher rates go into effect June 1, 2023. NJBPU Board President Joseph...
beckersasc.com
New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NJ law requires health insurance companies to cover colonoscopies, starting June 1
🔵 Starting June 1, health insurers must cover colonoscopies in New Jersey starting at age 45. 🔵 Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. 🔵 In 2023, about 4,220 New Jerseyans will be diagnosed with...
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
wrnjradio.com
NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?
Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
N.J. counties where homes sold the fastest, and took the longest to sell, over the last 12 months
Homes in New Jersey sold faster last year than they did in at least a decade. The statewide average days on market – the time from when a home is listed until it is under contract – was 34. That’s quicker than in 2021 (37 days) or 2020 (56 days).
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
New Jersey Takes a Controversial Stand for Affordable Living: Protecting Immigrants' Access to State Benefits
New Jersey Defies Controversial Federal Ruling, Ensures Immigrant Access to State Benefits: A Guide to Understanding the Impact of the Public Charge Final Rule on Access to State and Federal Benefits.
New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative
The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.
You have until Feb. 28 to apply for ‘Anchor’ property-tax benefit
About 2 million residents in the state are eligible to receive “Anchor” property-tax relief benefits. But even after the deadline was extended twice, it seems hundreds of thousands of eligible residents could miss out. A total of 1.44 million applications for the program have been received, according to...
Free tax preparation help in NJ
Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0