ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Effects of recession would be short and mild in NJ, report suggests

A new report concludes that if New Jersey were to be hit with a recession, the downturn would be short and mild, according to Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Department of the Treasury. His assessment was prepared for the Steve Sweeney Center for Public Policy. Steindel concludes that strong growth in personal income for the state’s residents this year would serve as a cushion in an economic downturn.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Lifelong Learning Accounts Pilot Program Gets $10M For Job Training, Employment Support

SOUTH JERSEY – The Murphy Administration issued a two-year, $10 million pilot program, Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA), to enable unemployed and severely underemployed residents in New Jersey to join and thrive in the labor market recently. Funds from the Murphy Administration, the Office of Innovation, and the New Jersey...
beckersasc.com

New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana

The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st

NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
NJ.com

Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?

Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
NJ Spotlight

You have until Feb. 28 to apply for ‘Anchor’ property-tax benefit

About 2 million residents in the state are eligible to receive “Anchor” property-tax relief benefits. But even after the deadline was extended twice, it seems hundreds of thousands of eligible residents could miss out. A total of 1.44 million applications for the program have been received, according to...
NJ Spotlight

Free tax preparation help in NJ

Advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources. Tax season officially kicked off at the end of January, and advocacy groups are trying to get the word out about available resources that are often unused — like free help filing your return and a list of new refunds available to New Jersey residents this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy