Nursing shortage and training shortfalls are linked in N.J. Can Rutgers be part of the solution?
Amid a crippling nursing shortage, thousands of potential nursing candidates are turned away each year from training programs throughout New Jersey. The COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the shortage — with nurses quitting or retiring in droves — but that’s only part of the problem. Another major issue is finding the capacity to educate the sheer number of nursing school candidates who apply each year.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
beckersasc.com
New Jersey to require health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a law requiring health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings as recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and eliminate cost-sharing for required follow-up colonoscopies, nj.com reported Feb. 8. The legislation was signed into law Feb. 2. and will go into effect June...
A wife’s tragic battle with Alzheimer’s leads to $5M donation to open new Rutgers research center
A new clinical research center is coming to Rutgers University this fall — one that campus officials said could lead to new medical treatments for a disease that affects over 190,000 people in New Jersey. The Herbert and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer’s and Dementia Clinical Research and Treatment Center...
followsouthjersey.com
Lifelong Learning Accounts Pilot Program Gets $10M For Job Training, Employment Support
SOUTH JERSEY – The Murphy Administration issued a two-year, $10 million pilot program, Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA), to enable unemployed and severely underemployed residents in New Jersey to join and thrive in the labor market recently. Funds from the Murphy Administration, the Office of Innovation, and the New Jersey...
southarkansassun.com
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
N.J. looks to expand drug, mental health treatment for people accused of crimes
People facing criminal charges stemming from their addiction or mental illness would get treatment through the court system before trial under a bill being pushed by justice reform advocates and Democratic leaders in Trenton. New Jersey has made strides in recent years to improve services for people getting out of...
roi-nj.com
Jefferson Health – N.J. wins prestigious American Nursing Association grant for training
Jefferson Health – New Jersey said it recently received a grant award from the American Nurses Association to create a “Pretty Please: Personal Protective Equipment Roadshow” teaching event for clinical staff at the three Jefferson Health hospitals in New Jersey. Jefferson Health – New Jersey Infection Control...
wrnjradio.com
NJDOL apprenticeship gives home health aides expertise to care for clients with dementia
NEW JERSEY – After cycling through 12 home health aides and three nursing homes in three years, Jonathan Sym doubted he’d ever be able to hire a suitable caretaker for his 85-year-old father, who has dementia. Then he found Amanda Ruiz-Taveras, an experienced in-home care provider who became a Certified Dementia Practitioner after completing a 155-hour Registered Apprenticeship funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Lawmakers hear pleas to end high school graduation exam requirement
New Jersey 11th graders are mandated to pass a standardized test in order to graduate, but some lawmakers want to do away with that requirement. The post Lawmakers hear pleas to end high school graduation exam requirement appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ cops will pair up with mental health professionals in dozens of towns
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin speaks earlier this month at a press conference after a man was charged with firebombing a New Jersey synagogue. Platkin is rolling out an expansion of his office's ARRIVE Together program, pairing police officers with mental health professionals. Gov. Phil Murphy is also promising funding to take the ARRIVE Together program statewide. [ more › ]
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
NJ school superintendent resigns after student, 14, takes own life after bullying
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old girl took her own life two days after she was beaten by fellow students in a caught-on-video attack has resigned, officials said Saturday. Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down amid backlash over how the Central Regional School District Board of Education […]
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work
It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
New Jersey Globe
Comptroller criticizes Department of Children and Families in new report
The New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) changed its policies and stopped assigning caseworkers to certain child abuse cases without alerting or consulting law enforcement, a new report released this morning by the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) alleges. According to the OSC’s report, in early 2020,...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative
The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.
NJ eliminates cap on number of licenses to grow marijuana
The state looks to be giving the legal marijuana industry another boost. On Wednesday, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to remove the cap on the number of companies allowed to grow legal weed. Current rules limited New Jersey to 37 total licenses for cultivators, but the state isn’t even close to that number. Just 11 companies grow marijuana for both medical and adult recreational use. Six others grow for the medical market only.
N.J. family, students demand culture change after 14-year-old dies by suicide
Students and parents are calling for culture changes at a New Jersey high school a week after a 14-year-old freshman died by suicide. Adriana Olivia Kuch killed herself on Feb. 3, days after a video of her being attacked by four classmates spread around Central Regional High School in Bayville, her father Michael Kuch told NJ Advance Media.
