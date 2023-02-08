Read full article on original website
Related
FOX21News.com
CDOT provides Lyft credits to prevent Super Bowl DUIs
CDOT provides Lyft credits to prevent Super Bowl …. CDOT provides Lyft credits to prevent Super Bowl DUIs. The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Couple charged in thefts at fitness businesses. Custer...
FOX21News.com
Super Bowl weather history: How has the weather impacted the big game?
Super Bowl weather history: How has the weather impacted the big game?. Super Bowl weather history: How has the weather impacted …. Super Bowl weather history: How has the weather impacted the big game?. First Chair for the Weekend: Winter Park. First Chair for the Weekend: Winter Park. Shopping and...
FOX21News.com
How much are Super Bowl viewers projected to spend on food, parties?
(KTXL) – Football fans are projected to spend billions of dollars while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off at Super Bowl LVII — and those are the ones who aren’t even attending the game. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), total...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Four mountain lions captured together on camera in Colorado mountain town
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared some pretty amazing footage captured in a Colorado mountain town, reminding the public that wildlife is often never far in Colorado. The clip, captured by Louise Hanley near Westcliffe, shows a group of four mountain lions together. According to the wildlife experts, it's likely...
Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms
Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
nationalparkstraveler.org
More Than 100 Yellowstone Bison Transferred To Fort Peck Indian Reservation
More than 100 bison from Yellowstone National Park were transferred to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana in January, marking the greatest transfer of bison to the tribes so far and bringing to nearly 300 the number of bison that have gone to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes at the reservation.
Bird flu linked to black bear, mountain lion deaths in Colorado
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that's been ravaging Colorado's bird population has now been linked to the death of a black bear and a mountain lion. HPAI cases have been discovered in several free-range wildlife species. In addition to the black bear and...
Mountain Lion Charging Through The Snow Is Equal Parts Majestic & Terrifying
A YouTube channel called NatureFootage has put out some incredible content over the years, showing off all side of wild animals, from the beautiful to the brutal, like this grizzly tumbling down a hill while chasing an elk. One of those videos is a short clip which shows, in ultra...
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural Disaster
The Colorado mountain landscape is beautiful, but it can also be deadly. Steep mountains and narrow canyons can pose a threat during heavy rain. Water can quickly accumulate in the canyon, and the high walls prevent the water from spreading out causing it to rise fast and travel with great force. A large, fast-moving wall of water has the potential to turn into a dangerous flash flood.
Colorado city a 'best place to travel" in 2023, says Forbes
According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list. On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
Colorado avian flu spreads to a black bear and mountain lion, raising fears of broader reach
Colorado’s worst-ever avian flu outbreak has crossed over into more mammals, including a black bear put down in Huerfano County and a mountain lion found dead in Gunnison County, state wildlife officials said Thursday. While the number of mammal cases of the bird-spread flu remains low, Colorado Parks and...
Elk Runs For Its Life With A Wolf Hot On Its Tail In Grand Teton National Park
Even though it can be cruel and unforgiving, every part of it is just amazing. Wolves are one of those things that are undeniably cool. They are apex predators that are capable of hunting and taking down large prey, such as elk, deer, and bison. Wolves are a large dog...
Unique Experience for Expert Skiers + Snowboarders in Colorado
It's no secret that Colorado is home to world-renowned ski resorts like Aspen and Vail. These mountain towns bring in tourists, celebrities, and locals in droves and are well-known to all. However, there are also ski resorts in Colorado that are considered to be more of hidden gems and one...
11 Awesome Things About Colorado State University’s Cam the Ram
Colorado State University's longtime mascot, CAM the Ram is one of the most-lovable of college athletics mascots: Friendly, majestic, with great "Ram" horns. When you attend a CSU game, especially a CSU Football game, seeing CAM out on the field gives you a true "Colorado" feel. Colorado State University put together a list of things you should know about their mascot.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Idaho (And What Lives Within It) Idaho is one of the wildest, most varied states in the country. It spans two separate time zones, and stretches all the way from Nevada and Utah in the south, to Canada in the north. Idaho is famous for its potatoes, but its also home to vast forests, mountain ranges, and ancient river plains. In fact, Idaho is made up of nearly 40% United States Forest Service owned land. But, which one of this state’s amazing regions is home to the largest forest in Idaho?
Comments / 0