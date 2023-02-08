ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death

Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
thecitypages.com

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
WJFW-TV

PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023

How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently

VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
MERRILL, WI
cwbradio.com

Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat

Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
tourcounsel.com

Wausau Center | Shopping mall in Wisconsin

Wausau Center was an enclosed shopping mall which opened in 1983 in downtown Wausau, Wisconsin. The last remaining anchor store was HOM Furniture, which still stands in a space that had previously been a Younkers. There were two vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney and Sears. It was managed by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy