DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
Exclusive: Wausau School District violated Wisconsin open meetings law during restructuring discussion
The Wausau School District violated the state’s open meetings law during a session in which a controversial and consequential restructuring plan was under discussion, Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed this week. The violation happened Oct. 6, when the district held an unposted meeting for two subcommittees formed to discuss...
PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023
How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
Update: Town of Lac du Flambeau makes offer to Lac du Flambeau Tribe
Updated 2/9/23 12:05 p.m.: The Town of Lac du Flambeau has posted the letter it sent to Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson. You can view the letter here. It does offers a potential solution to the issue of right-a-ways. It says the Town Board could "enter into a...
Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
Wausau Center | Shopping mall in Wisconsin
Wausau Center was an enclosed shopping mall which opened in 1983 in downtown Wausau, Wisconsin. The last remaining anchor store was HOM Furniture, which still stands in a space that had previously been a Younkers. There were two vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney and Sears. It was managed by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
