ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans

Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Paid parking ‘a major issue’ in Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH – As summer crowds grow larger and more full-time residents settle down for island life, once-sleepy small beach towns along North Carolina’s coast are left looking for ways to manage public parking. Topsail Beach, the lone town on Topsail Island to maintain free public parking, could...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census. Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart. According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway

A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopens after repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) has reopened after a closure for repairs to the grating that started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working on repairs during the day,...
BELVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

As Brunswick County sees overall crime decrease, here's what the numbers reveal

Even as the population grows in Brunswick County, crime has been on a downward trend in recent years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last year, Brunswick County saw a 4.4% increase in population from April 2020 to July 2021, bringing its population to 144,215. As residential and commercial developments increase to meet population demands, one thing is not increasing: Crime.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington leaders celebrate Bijou Park re-opening with ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – City leaders held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, February 8, to celebrate the re-opening ceremony of Bijou Park and the North Front Street Streetscape. The newly-updated park is on Front Street, where the Bijou Theater used to sit. The theater closed in 1956, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy