Salem, OR

iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Valentines for Oregon’s birthday: 12 places we love to love

Oregon is a special place. From the Pacific coastline to the Cascade Mountains and the high desert beyond, there is a wealth of natural beauty and vibrant communities contributing to the wellbeing of this state we call home. So many of us carry a deep, abiding love for Oregon, and...
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
wealthinsidermag.com

The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie

When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
KGW

Dungeness crab dinner: 3 recipes to prepare

ASTORIA, Ore. — Following a two-month delay, Oregon’s Dungeness crabs are back!. The traditional December crab season opening was postponed in Oregon and Washington because crab meat content was not as high as expected. So, was the wait worth it?. "Absolutely we needed to wait," said Steve Fick,...
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
Robbie Newport

What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?

There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
OREGON STATE
ibwhsmag.com

The History of Pittock Mansion

Sitting atop Portland’s Southwest hills, Pittock Mansion is renowned as one of the Rose City’s most prized tourist attractions. Its all-encompassing views of the city and photo opportunities drive thousands to visit Pittock every year. Even though this elegant mansion sits right in our own backyard, many don’t know the history surrounding the abandoned residence.
PORTLAND, OR

