An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
‘Heard a pop’: 1 killed in NE Portland daytime shooting
A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
A waiver, not a punch in the face, for Portland taxpayers: Steve Duin column
Back in the days when he was serving as a Portland city commissioner, Steve Novick often argued that Democratic elected officials should hold a press conference each fall as property tax bills arrived at our door. With cameras rolling, Democrats could detail, and celebrate, just how much of the taxes...
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
Central Oregon, Portland expected to pace state in job growth through 2031
With so many “hiring” and “help wanted” signs around town, jobs have been a large topic of conversation. The Oregon Employment Department has projected that those signs aren’t going away any time soon. “We see that central Oregon is actually projected to grow at a...
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
Nike wants to hire off-duty police as security to keep Portland stores open
Nike wants the city to detail off-duty police officers to provide security at the company’s Northeast Portland community store, which has been mostly closed to the public for months. In a letter delivered to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and other local officials Thursday, Nike said it would cover the...
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
City commissioner, DA discuss return of Portland municipal court after 52 years
Portland City Councilman and Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez said that he will spend the next three months considering ways to reestablish a municipal court in Portland in hopes of prosecuting more misdemeanor crimes, which he said are going mostly unprosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination
A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
