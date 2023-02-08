ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
The Associated Press

Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing them to get out. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the co-owner of the Belmont Goats nonprofit, Robin Casey, found a note rolled up inside the fence. “In what reality is the comfort of five goats valued over the shelter of more than fifteen people,” the news outlet reported the letter as saying. “So, it’s time for the Belmont Goats to enjoy a little walk in the park.” It was signed by “some anarchists.” Casey said all the escaped goats have been retrieved and appear to be healthy.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home

When Jessica Israel received notice that her rent at Cannery Row Apartments would go up, she wasn’t surprised. What did surprise her was the steepness of the increase: 32% from what she had been paying. “Actually, I was thinking, 'OK, gosh, it might go up like $200,' which is still a lot of money extra per month, but when I saw the actual increase, I was just floored,” Israel said. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, OR
MCMINNVILLE, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination

A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
CAMAS, WA

