KGW
Dungeness crab dinner: 3 recipes to prepare
ASTORIA, Ore. — Following a two-month delay, Oregon’s Dungeness crabs are back!. The traditional December crab season opening was postponed in Oregon and Washington because crab meat content was not as high as expected. So, was the wait worth it?. "Absolutely we needed to wait," said Steve Fick,...
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on ‘Jeopardy!’
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie
When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The most romantic restaurant in Oregon, Washington, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
Channel 6000
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
KDRV
Oregonians petition to allow voter participation in primary elections
SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
theashlandchronicle.com
OSU Offers Statewide Seed Kit Giveaway
The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
rmef.org
RMEF Supports Oregon Constitutional Amendment Declaring Right to Fish and Hunt
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation added momentum to an effort to declare a constitutional right for Oregon citizens to hunt and fish. If successful, House Joint Resolution 5 will place an amendment to the Oregon Constitution on the 2024 ballot. In part, the resolution reads as follows: Residents of this...
