Oregon State

KGW

Dungeness crab dinner: 3 recipes to prepare

ASTORIA, Ore. — Following a two-month delay, Oregon’s Dungeness crabs are back!. The traditional December crab season opening was postponed in Oregon and Washington because crab meat content was not as high as expected. So, was the wait worth it?. "Absolutely we needed to wait," said Steve Fick,...
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?

There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
OREGON STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie

When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregonians petition to allow voter participation in primary elections

SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

OSU Offers Statewide Seed Kit Giveaway

The organization behind a statewide seed giveaway hopes to plant some gardening skills in Oregon’s homes and classrooms. The “Grow This!” Oregon Garden Challenge is led by Food Hero, an initiative of the Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s Education project. The program was started by OSU Extension, which provides research-based knowledge to local communities.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

