iheart.com

OHS Free Admission For Oregon's Birthday

Join the Oregon Historical Society in commemorating the 164th anniversary of Oregon statehood by visiting the museum for free Saturday, February 11 through Oregon’s birthday on Tuesday, February 14. Enjoy birthday cupcakes, which will be available to visitors on Saturday at noon, and pick up an activity sheet at the front desk that will help young visitors navigate our cornerstone Experience Oregon exhibition.
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
Robbie Newport

What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?

There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
hereisoregon.com

Valentines for Oregon’s birthday: 12 places we love to love

Oregon is a special place. From the Pacific coastline to the Cascade Mountains and the high desert beyond, there is a wealth of natural beauty and vibrant communities contributing to the wellbeing of this state we call home. So many of us carry a deep, abiding love for Oregon, and...
Reason.com

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
KDRV

Oregonians petition to allow voter participation in primary elections

SALEM, Ore. -- On February 9, 2023, the Elections office received an initiative petition proposed for the November 5, 2024, General Elections. Three petitioners in the state of Oregon filed the document under Oregon's Election Reforms Act. It allows all registered voters to vote and all qualified candidates to compete in publicly funded primaries, regardless of party affiliation or non-affiliation.
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
KXL

Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
orangeandbluepress.com

Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants

A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
