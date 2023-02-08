Read full article on original website
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
A shooting in Northeast Portland Saturday afternoon left one person dead and the shooter or shooters at large.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
A waiver, not a punch in the face, for Portland taxpayers: Steve Duin column
Back in the days when he was serving as a Portland city commissioner, Steve Novick often argued that Democratic elected officials should hold a press conference each fall as property tax bills arrived at our door. With cameras rolling, Democrats could detail, and celebrate, just how much of the taxes...
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
A man dies after afternoon shooting in Northeast Portland
A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
‘We want peace:’ Shooting victim’s family pleads for an end to gun violence in Portland
After a young man was shot and killed in Portland last weekend, family and friends say they won't give up making sure there is justice as his legacy lives on.
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
DA Mike Schmidt: Man indicted after punching 2 Portland police officers
A man accused of punching a pair of police officers after threatening tenants at an apartment building last week was indicted on three charges, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday.
Mayor Ted Wheeler Is Still Banned From Jojo
From its Southeast food truck to owner Justin Hintze’s social media presence to its bustling new location in the Pearl, Jojo is a quintessential Portland restaurant. Unless you happen to be the mayor of the Portland. Soon after the restaurant opened in September, Hintze put up a flyer with...
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top stories
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building
A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit
(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
Man dies after stabbing in Southeast Portland
Portland police responded to a call in the Lents neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to find a man who had died with apparent stab wounds. When police responded to the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue they found the man outside a home. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Black Panther leads tour of Albina, civil rights
Portland Black Panther Party Founder Kent Ford discusses past, present, future for Black Americans. An elderly Black woman called to us, “If you listen to this man you’ll get wisdom,” as we stood outside the Matt Dawson Community Center, waiting for Kent Ford to start the tour.
City Will Soon Reach Out to Neighborhoods That Could Be Near Mayor’s Mass Encampments
The office of Mayor Ted Wheeler will soon begin outreach to neighborhoods that could be sites of the mayor’s massive sanctioned encampments, two of which he aims to have operating within three months. The city plans to build six sanctioned encampments with basic case management services and hygiene amenities,...
Portland gang member receives 6-year sentence for illegal gun possession
A Portland gang member was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, authorities said.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
