Portland, OR

kptv.com

1 dead in NE Portland shooting, no suspects yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed. The person has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

A man dies after afternoon shooting in Northeast Portland

A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Is Still Banned From Jojo

From its Southeast food truck to owner Justin Hintze’s social media presence to its bustling new location in the Pearl, Jojo is a quintessential Portland restaurant. Unless you happen to be the mayor of the Portland. Soon after the restaurant opened in September, Hintze put up a flyer with...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Portland Woman Awarded $1M In Discrimination Suit

(AP) — A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”. The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man dies after stabbing in Southeast Portland

Portland police responded to a call in the Lents neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to find a man who had died with apparent stab wounds. When police responded to the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue they found the man outside a home. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
piolog.com

Black Panther leads tour of Albina, civil rights

Portland Black Panther Party Founder Kent Ford discusses past, present, future for Black Americans. An elderly Black woman called to us, “If you listen to this man you’ll get wisdom,” as we stood outside the Matt Dawson Community Center, waiting for Kent Ford to start the tour.
PORTLAND, OR

