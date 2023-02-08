Read full article on original website
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
Auburn Chamber of Commerce makes St. Patrick's Day parade official
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has officially voted to make the St. Patrick’s Day parade official this year. The St. Patrick’s Day parade was started by Bob Young in 1976 to kick off his political campaign. However, it was never an official parade and happened with community members just showing up and driving through town at 5:17 p.m. on March 17.
Loomis settles with developers over traffic
The town of Loomis settled out of court last month for $90,000 with the 108-acre College Park project in Rocklin over traffic impacts on Taylor Road. Rocklin City Council in December approved the final environmental impact report on the project at Sierra College. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabe said this...
Auburn State Theatre hosts Restaurant Week pairings
Auburn Restaurant Week When: Feb. 25-March 5 What: Participating restaurants offer everything from discounts and specials to prix fixe menus for two, highlighting the wide array of cuisines Auburn has to offer. Info: https://downtownauburnca.com/events/restaurant-week Participating restaurants: · Pizzeria Luba · Tap & Vine at the White House · The Station Public House · Tre Pozzi Trattoria · Restaurant Josephine · The Auburn Bodega · Tango Frozen Yogurt · Local Heroes · Old Town Pizza · The Yeti Tavern · Monkey Cat Restaurant & Bar · The Baker and the Cakemaker · The Club Car Bar & Restaurant.
Colfax approves easement purchase from Union Pacific
The Colfax City Council approved the purchase of a roadway easement for Railroad Street from Union Pacific on Wednesday. According to the staff report, improvements to the roadway were identified in 2019 as a key project to improve transportation and alternative transportation access for the community. Colfax City Manager Wes...
Region's new home sales rise by 18% in January
New home sales in the greater Sacramento region continued rebounding in January from last summer's lows as 438 sales were reported by North State Building Industry Association members around the eight-county region, the North State Building Industry Association said Wednesday. The monthly sales total was the highest since the 496...
Kay Louise Clark McCreary
Kay McCreary, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Kay, or Grandma Kay as some affectionately called her, was born in Shreveport, LA. The family moved soon after she was born to Marshall, TX where she grew up. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished pianist, having started at a young age and studying at The Julliard School in New York, placing in the top 3 at a Van Cliburn piano competition in Texas as well as performing at Carnegie Hall.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Loitering with intent, silencer and assault weapon possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 19. Kevin Edward Boyd, 48, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. on suspicion of three misdemeanor bench warrants and a fugitive from justice...
Placer boys punch playoff ticket with stunning comeback against Oakmont
Entering the final night of the regular season, four Foothill Valley League boys soccer teams were tied for second at 4-4-1, but there was just one problem - only two Sac-Joaquin Section playoff spots were open. With West Park’s loss and Ponderosa’s win, all eyes were on Placer and Oakmont...
Fentanyl dealer in Granite Bay arrested with 4-year-old in car
A Sacramento woman was arrested and charged in Granite Bay on Jan. 27 for the transportation and sales of narcotics and child endangerment. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover operation in early January and searched her vehicle, revealing that a 4-year-old was present in the car with the woman during the sale, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.
South Placer Girls' Soccer roundup: Timberwolves win fourth consecutive CVC title, Thunder lock up the SFL
For the fourth season in a row, the Woodcreek High Timberwolves are the Capital Valley Conference champions as they finished the 2022-23 regular soccer season with a 12-0-1 record, including a 3-0 win against Roseville High on senior night last Friday. The Lady Timberwolves totaled 17 shots on goal in...
Bulldogs finish off pair of 10-0 league seasons
Closing in on Valentine’s Day, a jam-packed gymnasium full of Folsom Bulldog fans wanted show their love to their hometown team on Friday night. With the student body wearing pink and love-themed posters on the wall, the Folsom fans cheered their basketball teams to victory, as the varsity girls defeated Oak Ridge, 63-35, and the boys were also winners, 70-51, as both teams completed 10-0 league seasons.
