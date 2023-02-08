Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Junction to bring additional entertainment and lodging off Highway 65
Roseville continues growth with another regional destination. Roseville, Calif.- Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses and visitors. The...
rosevilletoday.com
2023 Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin
Rocklin, Calif. – The Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin summer concert season returns in 2023. Bookmark us to grab your tickets early!. Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rotary of Auburn pours fundraising surplus back into community
Auburn was generous this year, and now local non-profits are reaping the benefits, thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Auburn. After raising $30,000 more than they budgeted for during their annual September community BBQ event, club members decided to donate to local non-profit groups so the money could get right to work benefitting the community.
'This is not our decision': Will a Barnes & Noble book store open in Elk Grove?
ELK GROVE, Calif. — During the Elk Grove City Council meeting Wednesday, a group of community members expressed concerns over the possibility of a Barnes & Noble Booksellers opening at the Ridge Shopping Center. Emily Autenrieth owns A Seat at the Table Books and says the biggest concern is...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn State Theatre hosts Restaurant Week pairings
Auburn Restaurant Week When: Feb. 25-March 5 What: Participating restaurants offer everything from discounts and specials to prix fixe menus for two, highlighting the wide array of cuisines Auburn has to offer. Info: https://downtownauburnca.com/events/restaurant-week Participating restaurants: · Pizzeria Luba · Tap & Vine at the White House · The Station Public House · Tre Pozzi Trattoria · Restaurant Josephine · The Auburn Bodega · Tango Frozen Yogurt · Local Heroes · Old Town Pizza · The Yeti Tavern · Monkey Cat Restaurant & Bar · The Baker and the Cakemaker · The Club Car Bar & Restaurant.
Calaveras Enterprise
24-hour Power Up Fitness moves to bigger gym, continues legacy of former owner
When the Valley Springs Sports and Fitness Center announced it was closing its doors after nearly 24 years in 2022, many in the community were shocked. The gym had been owned by Tim and Shari Gallagher for decades, along with their other gym, Sonora Fitness. Tim, who started the business, had fallen ill due to a traumatic brain injury years before and succumbed to his illness in 2019. Shari carried the torch, running both gyms for three years without her husband, but ultimately decided to close the Valley Springs gym.
Yelp's top 10 best romantic restaurants near Roseville for Valentine's Day
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Whether you're planning to celebrate Valentine's Day this weekend or on the actual holiday, or you're just searching for a romantic restaurant to spice up your week, look no further. Yelp ranked the best, romantic restaurants near Roseville that are certain to bring excitement for a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: A noise nuisance generated in Newcastle
A neighbor decided to go “off grid” for his electric power and built/installed solar panels, battery storage building and a backup generator. When I expressed concern about generator noise, he said the generator is just a backup and would only come on in winter when there were cloudy days. This has not been the case at all, as the generator comes on frequently during the night, summer and winter.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Chamber of Commerce makes St. Patrick's Day parade official
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has officially voted to make the St. Patrick’s Day parade official this year. The St. Patrick’s Day parade was started by Bob Young in 1976 to kick off his political campaign. However, it was never an official parade and happened with community members just showing up and driving through town at 5:17 p.m. on March 17.
7-Eleven restaurant, Dutch Bros, winery and more new businesses opening in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Residents of Rancho Cordova can now look forward to several new businesses set to open this year. "We are overjoyed to welcome these new businesses to the growing mix of eateries that are coming to Rancho Cordova,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Norton. Officials...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more stores, 9 in California. See the list
Bed Bath & Beyond, which narrowly avoided bankruptcy, has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, and it now includes an additional North Bay site. The new list of closures includes the Vacaville store at 128 Browns Valley Parkway in northern Solano County. It comes just a week after the struggling retailer announced it was shuttering 87 other stores, locally affecting the Vallejo store at 105 Plaza Drive, Suite 107.
Mountain Democrat
Fairgrounds eyes more parking, facility upgrades
The El Dorado County Fair Association is chipping away at improvements on the county fairgrounds in Placerville. Perhaps one of the most important goals is to acquire property for additional parking. The Fair Association has a bid out to create more parking on land behind Raley’s, property the county owns....
goldcountrymedia.com
Kay Louise Clark McCreary
Kay McCreary, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Kay, or Grandma Kay as some affectionately called her, was born in Shreveport, LA. The family moved soon after she was born to Marshall, TX where she grew up. Among her many talents, she was an accomplished pianist, having started at a young age and studying at The Julliard School in New York, placing in the top 3 at a Van Cliburn piano competition in Texas as well as performing at Carnegie Hall.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
Fox40
Macque’s BBQ
Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, and now MacQue’s has a partnership with the Lemon Mob. 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sheriff's monument donation, recreation rental fee increase on Placer Supervisors' agenda
For its first meeting in February, the Placer County Board of Supervisors is slated to review various items Tuesday. Scheduled at 9:35 a.m., the board will consider donating $50,000 to the Placer County Sheriff’s Council, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, for its Fallen Deputy Monument campaign.
Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening
(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way. There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In Sacramento
Raising Cane’s features a simple spread of chicken finger baskets, you can choose three, four, or six white-meat chicken fingers paired with crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast.
Middle school in Valley Springs closed Friday due to staffing shortages
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif — A staffing shortage has canceled classes for students at a Valley Springs middle school. The Calaveras Unified School District announced there weren't enough staff members to maintain a safe and secure at Toyon Middle School on Friday, even despite their efforts to get substitutes. Both...
