When the Valley Springs Sports and Fitness Center announced it was closing its doors after nearly 24 years in 2022, many in the community were shocked. The gym had been owned by Tim and Shari Gallagher for decades, along with their other gym, Sonora Fitness. Tim, who started the business, had fallen ill due to a traumatic brain injury years before and succumbed to his illness in 2019. Shari carried the torch, running both gyms for three years without her husband, but ultimately decided to close the Valley Springs gym.

VALLEY SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO