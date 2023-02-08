ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

JJ Watt sending Fort Bragg paratrooper to Super Bowl LVII

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Sgt. Jackson Bond said he hasn't been to an NFL game more than in a decade. Now all-pro JJ Watt is helping him attend the biggest game of the season. Bond was recently awarded an an all-expenses paid trip from his post at Fort Bragg to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WCNC

Puppy Bowl 2023 | North Carolina puppy will be in Puppy Bowl

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane puppy is set to make his television debut on Super Bowl Sunday. Buzz, a puppy from Mebane animal rescue Paws4ever, will be one of 11 pets from across the nation who will be shown during the adoptable pets portion of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.
MEBANE, NC
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

