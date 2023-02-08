ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

uabsports.com

Men's Tennis Downs North Alabama, 6-1

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's tennis (3-2) put together a dominant performance in a 6-1 win over North Alabama (1-3) on Friday afternoon at the Hoover Met Tennis Center. The Blazers have won three matches in a row after an 0-2 start. The Blazers took the doubles point for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB Program Records Fall at Music City Challenge

NASHVILLE – UAB Track & Field finished the Vanderbilt Music City Challenge with stellar marks. The Blazers concluded the meet with a series of program records and personal bests to close out the regular season for indoor track. "Overall, we've battled some adversity this indoor season, but have been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB MBB Hosts Middle Tennessee for Bartow Classic

BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) hosts Middle Tennessee (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) for the 14th annual Bartow Classic. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT. For every single-game ticket sold, $2 will be given to the Gene Bartow Fund for Cancer Research at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB MBB Falls in Double OT at North Texas

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) fell, 82-79, in double overtime to North Texas (20-5, 11-3 C-USA) in a tightly contested game. Five Blazers finished in double-figures for the second-consecutive game. Neither team led by more than seven points at any point. Tylor Perry led the way...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Track Returns to Action at the Music City Challenge

BIRMINGHAM – UAB Track & Field returns from a quick break last week as they gear up for the 2023 Vanderbilt Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. Friday, Feb. 10. The Blazers are one of 48 teams represented at the meet hosted by the Commodores. The meet begins in the morning at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

UAB WBB Gets Back on the Winning Track After 61-52 Victory Over North Texas

BIRMINGHAM – UAB ended its four-game slide on Thursday afternoon after defeating North Texas 61-52 on Education Day at Bartow Arena. Over 2,000 children representing 20+ local schools packed the arena to see Denim DeShields score a game-high 24 points with six assists and Destinee McGhee 16 points. Maddie Walsh added 10 points and Emily Klaczek grabbed eight career-high eight rebounds off the bench for the Blazers (11-12, 3-11 C-USA).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

This Ghost Hunt In A Former Alabama Plantation House Isn’t For The Faint Of Heart

Here in Alabama, it’s quite common to see several antebellum homes while driving through some of the state’s most historic cities and/or towns. This is the South, after all! One of the most beautiful antebellum homes in Alabama that’s still standing today is the Arlington Antebellum Home. To learn about this historic home, including a ghost hunt that’ll be happening inside of it soon, take a look below.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport

Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:   Thursday, Feb. 2  Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.   Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.    Friday, Feb. 3  Deputies arrested Walter...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL

Community Policy