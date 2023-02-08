Here in Alabama, it’s quite common to see several antebellum homes while driving through some of the state’s most historic cities and/or towns. This is the South, after all! One of the most beautiful antebellum homes in Alabama that’s still standing today is the Arlington Antebellum Home. To learn about this historic home, including a ghost hunt that’ll be happening inside of it soon, take a look below.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO