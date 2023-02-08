Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
Men's Tennis Downs North Alabama, 6-1
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's tennis (3-2) put together a dominant performance in a 6-1 win over North Alabama (1-3) on Friday afternoon at the Hoover Met Tennis Center. The Blazers have won three matches in a row after an 0-2 start. The Blazers took the doubles point for the...
uabsports.com
UAB Program Records Fall at Music City Challenge
NASHVILLE – UAB Track & Field finished the Vanderbilt Music City Challenge with stellar marks. The Blazers concluded the meet with a series of program records and personal bests to close out the regular season for indoor track. "Overall, we've battled some adversity this indoor season, but have been...
uabsports.com
UAB MBB Hosts Middle Tennessee for Bartow Classic
BIRMINGHAM - UAB men's basketball (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) hosts Middle Tennessee (15-10, 8-6 C-USA) for the 14th annual Bartow Classic. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT. For every single-game ticket sold, $2 will be given to the Gene Bartow Fund for Cancer Research at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.
uabsports.com
UAB MBB Falls in Double OT at North Texas
BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's basketball (17-8, 8-6 C-USA) fell, 82-79, in double overtime to North Texas (20-5, 11-3 C-USA) in a tightly contested game. Five Blazers finished in double-figures for the second-consecutive game. Neither team led by more than seven points at any point. Tylor Perry led the way...
uabsports.com
Track Returns to Action at the Music City Challenge
BIRMINGHAM – UAB Track & Field returns from a quick break last week as they gear up for the 2023 Vanderbilt Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn. Friday, Feb. 10. The Blazers are one of 48 teams represented at the meet hosted by the Commodores. The meet begins in the morning at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
uabsports.com
UAB WBB Gets Back on the Winning Track After 61-52 Victory Over North Texas
BIRMINGHAM – UAB ended its four-game slide on Thursday afternoon after defeating North Texas 61-52 on Education Day at Bartow Arena. Over 2,000 children representing 20+ local schools packed the arena to see Denim DeShields score a game-high 24 points with six assists and Destinee McGhee 16 points. Maddie Walsh added 10 points and Emily Klaczek grabbed eight career-high eight rebounds off the bench for the Blazers (11-12, 3-11 C-USA).
247Sports
Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
Alabama lawmakers say outlook doubtful for $30 million bailout for Birmingham-Southern
State lawmakers say it is unlikely the Legislature will provide $30 million for Birmingham-Southern College to help rescue the private institution from closing because of financial problems. Birmingham-Southern, a liberal arts college with roots going back to 1856, has requested one-time state funding as a bridge to supplement a private...
OnlyInYourState
This Ghost Hunt In A Former Alabama Plantation House Isn’t For The Faint Of Heart
Here in Alabama, it’s quite common to see several antebellum homes while driving through some of the state’s most historic cities and/or towns. This is the South, after all! One of the most beautiful antebellum homes in Alabama that’s still standing today is the Arlington Antebellum Home. To learn about this historic home, including a ghost hunt that’ll be happening inside of it soon, take a look below.
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
tdalabamamag.com
LOOK: Nick Saban new Ferrari spotted at airport
Nick Saban’s Ferrari Portofino was spotted at the Tuscaloosa National Airport Friday. Saban is known to drive in style as he is typically seen in a Mercedes-Benz. However, Saban is part of the ownership group of Prancing Horse of Nashville, which is a Ferrari dealership near Nashville International Airport. Saban’s impressive wheels can be viewed below:
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. The Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible Alabama Power customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million in 2022.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
wbrc.com
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
Alabama man charged with killing two people because ‘They was ready to die’
An Alabama man killed two people Sunday night, police said, after he believed people were stealing from his uncle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, of Falkville, Alabama, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Investigators said he...
wbrc.com
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
