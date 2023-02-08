Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Vanguard Ups Warner Music Stake to 10.4 Million Shares As Robert Kyncl Takes Over — 7.6% of the Company
Vanguard Group now owns more than 10.42 million shares in Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), or 7.6 percent of the company, according to a newly submitted Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosure. Valley Forge-headquartered Vanguard just recently identified its increased Warner Music Group stake in a 13G/A form. The 48-year-old...
Digital Music News
BTS Agency Hybe Acquires Quality Control, Aims to Build ‘A Truly Global Entertainment Platform’
After spearheading a number of expansion initiatives during 2022 – when K-pop mainstay BTS formally split – Hybe has officially acquired Quality Control. Seoul-headquartered Hybe just recently announced its purchase of Atlanta-based Quality Control (QC), and the deal arrives only weeks after Scooter Braun became the lone CEO of Hybe America. (Hybe’s formal release rather directly notes that this is “the first initiative orchestrated by Scooter Braun as sole CEO of HYBE AMERICA.”)
Digital Music News
MusicBird Scores $100 Million Loan to Acquire Additional Catalogs, Outlines Plans for ‘Next Phase of Growth’
Swiss catalog-investment company MusicBird has announced that it’s secured a $100 million loan to bankroll additional song-rights acquisitions. MusicBird unveiled the “up to $100 million” term loan facility (provided by Tokyo’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) via a formal release today. Founded in 2020, the Wollerau, Schwyz-headquartered business named Paul Brown (formerly with Pandora, Spotify, and Sony Music) CEO towards 2021’s end.
Digital Music News
Hybe Acquires 14.8% Share of SM Entertainment
HYBE acquires the 14.8% share in SM Entertainment previously held by SM’s founder, positioning itself as the company’s largest shareholder. HYBE has signed an agreement to acquire the 14.8% stake in SM Entertainment held by former chief producer and founder Lee Soo-man. This move positions HYBE as the single largest shareholder in SM Entertainment — a significant step toward integrating the expertise of both companies to become a powerhouse in the global music industry.
Digital Music News
Utopia Music Sells ROSTR Back to Its Founders
Just one year after acquiring free-to-use music industry directory ROSTR, Utopia Music has sold it back to the company’s original founders. During 2021 and 2022, Swiss Fintech company Utopia Music grew significantly via several back-to-back acquisitions, including music-centric finance platform Lyric Financial, data analytics platform ForTunes, music distributor Proper Music, artist services business Absolute, and music publisher and royalty admin service Sentric Music. During this acquisition spree, Utopia had also acquired ROSTR — a California-based, free-to-use music industry directory and data platform — in December 2021 ‘to strengthen its direct offering towards creators.’
Digital Music News
Tipalti and Thematic Partner To Provide Artists Full Visibility Into Music Usage
Thematic and Tipalti bring transparency to influencer marketing. The following comes from Thematic and Tipalti, two companies DMN is proud to be partnering with. Influencer marketing is an essential piece to an artist’s music marketing and song promotion flow. However, many artists are still kept in the dark about their campaign results and are not able to measure their song success or receive their earnings efficiently.
Digital Music News
African Streaming Service Mdundo Reaches 23.4 Million Active Users
African music streaming service Mdundo saw a net increase of 10 million more users in 2022, with 23.4 million active monthly users by the end of the year. As an established presence in the music streaming scene in Africa, Mdundo is in-line with its 2025 goal of reaching 50 million monthly active users. The company saw a 15% increase in unique active users in the last half of the year alone.
