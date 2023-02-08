Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
City of Canyon to Set Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda
According to the agenda for the upcoming February 13th meeting, the Canyon City Commission will be considering a resolution to adopt the city’s legislative priorities. According to an agenda memo, the proposed priorities would include the following:. “Enhance the City’s ability to solve problems and improve the quality of...
New Batch of Candidate Filings Shakes Up City Races
A new batch of candidate applications have been approved by the City of Amarillo. As of February 10th, the following candidates have approved applications:. Amazon worker Sherie Wood (Wood had initially filed to run for Place 3 before moving to Place 2 and finally moving to Place 1) Place 2.
Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
Texas DPS to offer free active shooter safety training courses
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety will offer a series of free safety training courses in the spring. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, the courses offered include Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training and Stop the Bleed training. The courses will […]
Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where...
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion In Borger, Texas; Visible Smoke Column
In this video featured in the Hutchinson County Breaking News & Events group, the smoke is seen billowing from the area of Florida and Highway 152. In unconfirmed reports as of this time of publishing, first responders intend to allow the fire to burn until it can be safely contained.
Texas Executes Black Man Who Confessed to Murdering 3 White Teens
HUNTSVILLE, TX – The State of Texas carried out the execution Wednesday night of a black man who confessed to shooting to death three white teens in Amarillo in 1998. John Balentine, 54, whose attorneys argued his trial was marred by racial bias, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, for the January 1998 deaths of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, in Amarillo. Prosecutors said all three were shot once in the head.
Go Home! Too Many Teenage Hoodlums Are Out Past Amarillo’s Curfew
It's 10 pm, do you know where your children are? That would open up and lead into our newscast when I was growing up in Chicago. I found out it was not just Chicago that used that each night. I was young and wondered why that needed to be said.
Facts you might not know about Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
Amarillo Police Department hosting their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department will be hosting their next “Coffee with a Cop” event this February. Anyone can go and have coffee with local officers and ask them all your question, concerns and comments about the community. The event will be this Saturday, Feb. 11,...
The Results Are In! The Best Bar In Amarillo For Older People Is…
A couple of weeks ago, I lamented that I couldn't find a bar to go to. Yes, I know there are plenty around town, but I wanted a place I could go that wasn't surrounded by 20-somethings, not that there's anything wrong with that. I mentioned how I had a...
Like Reality Shows? It Doesn’t Get Realer Than Amarillo Traffic Cams.
Look, I'm a total junkie for strange and obscure things. I love finding stuff that most people don't know about or realize, yet somehow give you so much info on something that it becomes part of a daily routine. I think I've found just the thing, and it'll help you...
Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department identified the victim who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in northwest Amarillo. AFD said 72-year-old Betty Moore was found dead outside of the house fire. No other injuries were reported. About 4:21 a.m., fire crews were called out to the...
