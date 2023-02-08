ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot. Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor. Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race. Katt Massey...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City of Canyon to Set Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda

According to the agenda for the upcoming February 13th meeting, the Canyon City Commission will be considering a resolution to adopt the city’s legislative priorities. According to an agenda memo, the proposed priorities would include the following:. “Enhance the City’s ability to solve problems and improve the quality of...
CANYON, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

New Batch of Candidate Filings Shakes Up City Races

A new batch of candidate applications have been approved by the City of Amarillo. As of February 10th, the following candidates have approved applications:. Amazon worker Sherie Wood (Wood had initially filed to run for Place 3 before moving to Place 2 and finally moving to Place 1) Place 2.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Planned protests in Amarillo over abortion meds lawsuit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are two planned protests set to take place in Downtown Amarillo on Saturday, regarding a federal lawsuit on abortion medications. Background on the litigation:An Amarillo nonprofit organization, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, filed a lawsuit with a group of doctors and other associations, against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Innocence Project Founder, Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn, dies at 65

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Blackburn died after a battle with kidney cancer. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from family members and professional associates, Amarillo native and attorney Jeff Blackburn died at the age of 65 on Tuesday in New Mexico after a battle with kidney cancer, according […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April. With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured. “There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility...
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

What’s the status of Buc-ee’s in Amarillo? – 2022 overview, catch up

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buc-ee’s, the chain of travel centers boasting the cleanest restrooms and a multitude of fuel pumps, received approval to build a travel center in southeast Amarillo in February 2022 but was stalled due to legal trouble with the land. Many may be wondering where...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas. The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing. Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day. Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of...
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Executes Black Man Who Confessed to Murdering 3 White Teens

HUNTSVILLE, TX – The State of Texas carried out the execution Wednesday night of a black man who confessed to shooting to death three white teens in Amarillo in 1998. John Balentine, 54, whose attorneys argued his trial was marred by racial bias, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, for the January 1998 deaths of Edward Mark Caylor, 17, Kai Brooke Geyer, 15, and Steven Watson, 15, in Amarillo. Prosecutors said all three were shot once in the head.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Facts you might not know about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether you’re passing through on Route 66 or your end goal is to reach Amarillo by morning, the cultural and economic center of the Texas Panhandle has something to offer to everyone. While it may be best known for its involvement in Route 66 or attractions such as Wonderland Amusement Park […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Church in Amarillo donates 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 23 pallets of meat to High Plains Food Bank today. “The church has multiple farms, ranches, feed lots through out the country, out the world really. The whole intent is to produce these products for donation,” said Brock Blaser, stake president, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
AMARILLO, TX

