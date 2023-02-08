ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Team Bonding: Hair We Are Family Salon hosts Madison High School's boys ice hockey team for mullet haircuts

By laura axler
 3 days ago

Members of the Madison High School boys ice hockey team show off their mullets after getting haircuts together at HAIR WE ARE Family Salon (17 Park Ave, Madison) ahead of their final week of the season.

Pictured from left to right--
Back row: Bryan Worthington, Kieran O’Connor, Jack Scalley, Patrick Layng, Chris Piacenti, Will Bagley, Hudson Flemming, Jack Hunter, Jonathan Erickson, Tyler Shannon, Kyle Piechnik, Thomas London
Front row: Nathan Tallinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cz35G_0kh74bmy00

Yes, Suh...Chatham Ice Hockey is Headed to the Mennen Cup Finals; Suh Return Sparks 4-3 Win; Ronan Curry Breaks Final Tie

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Isaac Suh hadn't played in a game for the Chatham boys ice hockey team since Dec. 15 because of a broken collarbone. But the sophomore made it look like he had never left during his return on Saturday night. The timing couldn't have been better for Chatham, which was missing its two top scorers who were out of town playing in a showcase game. Suh provided a spark right away with a goal on his very first shot in the opening period and helped set up Ronan Curry's winning goal in the third period (see below). Seniors Doyle...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJSIAA Track; Morristown Girls Take 2nd Place, Boys 5th

MORRISTOWN, NJ - In the Group 4 state sectionals on Friday, the Morristown girls finished in second and the boys fifth. Nia Freeman took third in the 400-meter dash, Claire Annuik took second in the 800-meter, Grace DelGiorno finished second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter and the 4x400 team finished third. Jason Meza finished first in the 400-meter and 800-meter for the boys.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Ridge Moves Past Bound Brook, 59-38, in Somerset County Tournament

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- The Ridge girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Somerset County Tournament with a 59-38 victory over Bound Brook in the second round on Saturday. The Red Devils (13-9) will play top-seeded Rutgers Prep on the road Tuesday in the county quarterfinals. All of the top seeds advanced in Saturday's action. Ridge ousted ninth-seeded Bound Brook, but the Red Devils made sure it was not a close game even though the two teams were next to each other on the bracket sheet. Junior forward scored 23 points and cleared 10 rebounds for Ridge (13-9), which opened a 14-point lead after one quarter. Nancy Puthenpurayil finished with 14 points and three assists and Lilly Donohoe scored 11 points for the Red Devils,  who led, 40-15, at the half. Sophia Georgiades led Ridge in assists with five and also had six points and four rebounds. Samantha Byrne came down with six rebounds in the victory. Casey Miller led Bound Brook (9-12) with 19 points.  
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Girls Basketball: Caldwell Defeats Nutley, 51-30

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Caldwell opened a 14-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 51-30 girls basketball victory over Nutley on Senior Day Saturday. Cassidy Brown scored 15 points for Caldwell (9-13), which ran out to a 16-2 lead by the end of the first period and led, 27-8, at halftime. Lauren Sanderson connected for 11 points and Kayla Ishigami and Natalia Brown each tossed in eight points in the victory. Anna Green had 12 points for Nutley (8-13). Cassidy Brown, Lauren Sanderson, Hannah Morgan and Shayne Stafford were the seniors honored in ceremonies with their families before the game. Stafford, who has missed this season with an injury, was given the honorary distinction of participating in the jump ball to start the game.
NUTLEY, NJ
Morristown Boys Basketball Defeated Morristown Beard; 57-25 Friday Night

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball defeated Morristown-Beard, 57-25, on Friday. The Colonials are now 11-11 on the season. Christian Clark-Stokes led the Colonials with 12 points. Chris Galligan added 9 points and Carmine Tonero added seven. Darren Dacres and Thomas Gleichmann each added six while Zion Baitey, Finn Rodgers, Will Crean added four a piece. Chris Kelly led Morristown Beard with 10 points The Colonials will travel to face Morris Knolls on Monday February 13. Game time is 7pm.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJSIAA Track: Hasbrouck Heights Girls Run Away with North 1, Group 1 Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ – They have done it again.  Hasbrouck Heights girls indoor track team captured their second straight consecutive North 1, Group 1 girls sectional title, setting a record for points scored in a meet by a single team in the process. Their 125 points set a record for most points, as it was 92 points ahead of second place Emerson.  Cresskill was third with 28 points.  Pompton Lakes was fourth, with 20 and Hawthorne rounded out the top five with 19 points.  The nine finishers were from the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference. "The girls really stepped up to the challenge," said...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Hat Trick From Stock Powers Randolph Girls Hockey To Victory in First Ever Cohen Cup Playoff Game

RANDOLPH, NJ- In their inaugural appearance of the Cohen Cup Girls Hockey playoffs, the Randolph Lady Rams hockey team defeated Westfield by the score of 4-1 on Friday Feb. 10.  ( Link to photos at end of story ) Senior captain Anna Stock got her team going with two first period goals, both coming on a rush that started back in the neutral zone.  The first was unassisted at the 12:39 mark, on a nice individual effort that gave her team a 1-0 lead. The second came later in the period at the 3:50 mark, as Stock was assisted by fellow...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Newton High School Senior Dances Her Way to Ireland

NEWTON, NJ—Newton High School senior, Keira Rheinheimer traveled to Ireland on February 10 to compete in the All Ireland Championship Ladies U18 Championship. Rheinheimer has been studying Irish dance since she was 4-years-old. She quickly rose from beginner to open championship level by age 10.  “My commitment includes traveling to class 140 miles roundtrip, multiple times a week, so that I could learn from the same teacher that my mom, aunts, and uncles learned from,” she said. She has competed in eight National Championships as a solo dancer and even when she moved from one state to another, she was still studying dance. She...
NEWTON, NJ
Morristown Girls Basketball Defeated Warren Hills; 45-40

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball defeated Warren Hills, 45-40, on Friday. Morristown is now 13-7 on the season. The Colonials led 17-9 after one quarter. Cameron McGinley scored 14 points, Anna Rivetti added 12 points and seven rebounds and Maya Summerville finished with 10 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. Morristown will travel to face Pelquannock High Shcool on Wednesday February 15. Game time is 4pm.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
HS WRESTLING: Recap Phillipsburg advances to Group 5 State Final with win over Howell

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ –Phillipsburg wrestling moves on to a rematch with Southern for the State Group 5 final after 'pinning and winning' against Howell 47-23 February 10, 2023 at Phillipsburg High School.   The Stateliners are continuing with coach Gentzle’s wish for the season, “Have Fun and Get Better”. Better indeed as the Liners continue to get better on the mat and even with six seconds left in a bout, they keep on working to win.   First six bouts, six pins. Starting out strong at 106, Massimo Gonzalez and Dawson McWilliams started the pace with pins. Howell responded with back-to-back falls from the Ortega brothers. With...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Sparta Boys Basketball Beats North Hunterdon, Heading Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Finals

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ – The fifth seed boys basketball team won their tri-county semi final game against number nine seed North Hunterdon 57-46 playing on the neutral North Warren Regional High School court on Saturday. The boys started slow, having to battle from a six-point deficit at the half.  The team’s scoring increased with each frame building to a 22-point fourth quarter while holding the Lions to 11.  The boys season record stands at 14-8.  They will play in the H/W/S finals at Centenary University on February 17 at 7 p.m. against second seed Hackettstown. Both Sparta High School varsity basketball teams have played their way to the final round. Before they go to Hackettstown, the boys will play at Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Nyra Brown and Stella Schmidt Honored on Senior Night, as Bloomfield High Girls' Basketball Plays an Intense Game with Caldwell

The Bloomfield High girls' basketball team played what will probably be its final home game of the 2022-2023 season on Feb. 9. And while the result wasn't what the team had hoped, in its game against a good Caldwell High squad, the Bengals certainly provided a large fan base a lot of enjoyment with a well-played game, on 'Senior Night'. Head coach Zac Dearwater's team fell to 10-12 on the season. Bloomfield was back in action on Feb. 10, at Newark Collegiate Academy, at 5 p.m. The regular season concludes on Feb. 15, at Clifton High, starting at 6 p.m. The seedings...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Autistic Author, Actor and Comedian Michael McCreary Visits Ridgewood High School

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Students, parents and staff had the opportunity to hear from author Michael McCreary at Ridgewood High School earlier this month. An author, actor and comedian with high-functioning autism, he was invited to speak as part of the English Language Arts Department’s “Tell Me Your Story” initiative that seeks out different life narratives and perspectives. Over 600 students and staff chose to read McCreary’s award-winning book “Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic”. Together, his writing and presentations tell his story of being a social misfit who yearns to connect to those around him. “I settled on standup comedy, which was...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Chatham Boys Basketball 'Fouls' Up Bid to Reach Morris County Tournament Final; 16-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 53-50 Loss

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Chatham's pressure defense has been the constant positive for the Cougars during their 16-game winning streak that took them into the Morris County Tournament semifinal vs. Delbarton. The defense was still a big plus for No. 3 seed Chatham in its matchup with No. 2 Delbarton on Saturday, but the one thing it couldn't defend was when the Green Wave went to the foul line. And that proved to be the difference as the Cougars had their winning streak snapped, 53-50, at the County College of Morris. Lincoln Zimmermann sank 14 of 16 free throws in the game in scoring a team-high 16...
RANDOLPH, NJ
WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Survives Pingry in SCT Double OT

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills is moving on in the Somerset County Tournament after a double overtime win over Pingry on Saturday, 86-84. SEE HERE John Kelly and Alec Graf led Watchung Hills with 24 points each and Brayden Kolakowski added 19 points. Trey Maultsby led Pingry with 23 points. Kolakowski sank two foul shots to seal the win. SEE HERE “Our boys played very hard and were very resilient throughout some tough times at the end of the game," said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. "Big win and now on to state power Gill.” The Warriors next host Morris Catholic on Monday in a regular season game and travel to Gill St. Bernard’s on Tuesday for the Somerset County quarterfinals.
WARREN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Columbia’s Tournament Run Ends with 73-25 Loss to Montclair Immaculate

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Columbia High School (CHS) girls basketball team took the court as the number five seed. The cougars faced the number one seeded Montclair Immaculate in a semifinal game of the Essex County Tournament. West Orange High school was the neutral location for the matchup and despite the Cougars' history of upsets, Columbia wasn’t able to force another one on Saturday.   The first quarter began with an offensive onslaught from the lions. Quick ball movement set up multiple three-point shots. This helped Montclair Immaculate build a lead and the first period ended 21-7. The lead would be too...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJSIAA Bowling: Bergen Tech Takes Second in North 1, Group 4 Sectional

HACKENSACK, NJ - It was an eventful game one for the Bergen Tech Boys bowling team on Saturday at the North 1, Group 4 team bowling Sectional Championships, but it propelled to a second place finish and the opportunity to advance to the boys team finals on February 20.  Bergen Catholic took first in the sectional, while Fair Lawn was third.  Additionally, Tim Porfido and Theo Zamora qualified for the individual state finals to be held on Friday, February 24th. It was Porfido’s first game that propelled Bergen Tech to it 996 game on the day.  Porfido was near perfect, with strikes in...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Madison Wrestling Slammed Millburn; 61-12

MADISON, NJ - Madison wrestling (9-8) defeated Millburn, 61-12, on Friday. Karl Maurer (106), Joseph Kaczara (113), John Aristizabel (126), Carlos Dominguez (132), Collin Mulcahy (157), Jay Guaman (165) and Mehki Crump (190) all won by pin. Andrew Carreno (144) won by major decision and Jayson Candelario (150) won by decision. The Dodgers will host a Tri-Match on Saturday Feb. 11     
MILLBURN, NJ
