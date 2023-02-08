Team Bonding: Hair We Are Family Salon hosts Madison High School's boys ice hockey team for mullet haircuts

Members of the Madison High School boys ice hockey team show off their mullets after getting haircuts together at HAIR WE ARE Family Salon (17 Park Ave, Madison) ahead of their final week of the season.

Pictured from left to right--

Back row: Bryan Worthington, Kieran O’Connor, Jack Scalley, Patrick Layng, Chris Piacenti, Will Bagley, Hudson Flemming, Jack Hunter, Jonathan Erickson, Tyler Shannon, Kyle Piechnik, Thomas London

Front row: Nathan Tallinder



