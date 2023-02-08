ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

The Almanac Online

Ban the noise in Palo Alto?

Last week, an array of residents deplored the noise emitted from gas leaf blowers, claiming they are destroying “the quality of life” in our fair city. One resident called the noise “obnoxious,” a woman said the “terrible noise” stresses her daily, another resident said the noise “degrades life in Palo Alto, a man complained that if he opens his condo window, he can hear those noisy blowers two blocks away. In other words, noise is bad and we must ban it.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house in Palo Alto sells for $3.3 million

A historic house built in 1922 located in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,951-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $3,262,500, or $1,672 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 5,600-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
James Patrick

The Mission Burrito Recipe

The amazing Mission burrito. Some of my fondest memories as a young man were being able to visit relatives like my uncle Phil and my Grandma and Grandpa. I remember spending the night at my grandma's house in my college days and being woken up by the smell of amazing flour tortillas made by her.
The Almanac Online

Guest Opinion: More investment is needed in Bay Area transit

The other night my friend and I reconsidered our plan to visit Half Moon Bay, given the current closure of Highway 92. She wondered first about other routes, then about public transit. But of course, there is no separate transit route to the coast. If you live in Half Moon Bay, you are out of luck.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

A Trip to Napa and the Best Hot Chocolate Ever

Editor’s note: shockingly, given how many articles I’ve written about wine tastings in California, I’ve never been to Napa. Now, thanks to Reina’s beautiful story, I have another reason to make that trip. For more of Reina’s writing, click here to visit her index page.
NAPA, CA
TheAlmanac

What hath Palo Alto wrought?

Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
STANFORD, CA
The Almanac Online

Local teens' art celebrates East Palo Alto culture, history in new mural

Piece made through EPACenter apprenticeship program. Residents and passersby near the intersection of Clarke Avenue and East Bayshore Road in East Palo Alto have a colorful new view to enjoy. A recently unveiled mural now marks the area — one of the entrances to East Palo Alto — with vibrant, stylized drawings celebrating local culture and history. And it was a community project in both design and creation.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Almanac Online

New DIY hot pot market, boba bar open in San Bruno

The boba counter at Chopsticker Lab in San Bruno. Courtesy Kenny Chow. Chopsticker Lab, a new market selling specialty ingredients for hot pot soups, has begun its soft opening in San Bruno, confirms owner Kenny Chow. The shop also has a boba bar. Different refrigerators and freezers hold prepped containers...
SAN BRUNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money

The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techaiapp.com

15 Most Romantic Things to Do in Monterey, California (2023)

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
MONTEREY, CA

