A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
An Atlanta police officer asked 'Is this target practice?' as he heard cops opening fire and killing an activist at 'Cop City' site
Manuel "Tortuguita" Esteban Páez Terán was part of a group protesting the building of a $90 million police training facility dubbed "Cop City."
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Experts discuss legal justification for arresting a reporter
(NewsNation) — NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested at a news conference in Ohio while reporting on a train derailment, but what legal grounds might there be for arresting a reporter doing his job?. Attorney Jesse Weber told NewsNation it is possible for a credentialed reporter to overstep the...
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
Attorneys sound off on teachers transitioning kids without parental consent: 'Playground, not pronouns'
Fox News Digital spoke with a variety of attorneys and professors who weighed in on parental consent and the rights of teachers to discuss gender identity.
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Source: Surviving Idaho roommate thought noise was partying
(NewsNation) — A survivor of the University of Idaho killings allegedly thought the noise resulted from partying, asked the victims to quiet down and mistook the killer as a guest, a source exclusively told NewsNation. The source spoke directly with surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen, who allegedly yelled about the...
New Jersey councilman killed in workplace shooting: Police
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (NewsNation) — Another New Jersey council member was found shot dead Wednesday, exactly one week after the shooting of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. Russell Heller, 51, was fatally shot outside PSE&G in Somerset, New Jersey, where he worked as a supervisor, in what police said was...
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
“Hobo-Cop” Robots Tested By Alabama Police Departments
I'm wondering if the name "Hobo-Cop" came from the news of some Alabama police departments testing these little machines. Below, you can see a little video preview of what these robot officers look like and what they can do. *Video posted by u__cellar__door via Reddit. Departments in Birmingham and Mobile...
Recovering heroin addict speaks out on drug crisis
(NewsNation) — If you ask Tom Wolf, he’ll tell you fentanyl is virtually the only drug now being sold on the streets of San Francisco. As a former heroin and fentanyl addict, he should know. He spent six months homeless on the streets of San Francisco. He went to rehab in 2018 and has been clean ever since.
Family of hazing victim Adam Oakes sues Delta Chi fraternity
(NewsNation) — The family of Adam Oakes, a former Virginia Commonwealth University student who died in a hazing incident, has sued the Delta Chi fraternity for $28 million, according to local media reports. Oakes, 19, died in 2021 of alcohol intoxication at a Delta Chi initiation party. A police...
Brian Walshe lawyers say they haven’t received key documents
(NewsNation) — Lawyers for Brian Walshe said they have not received basic documents from prosecutors, including things like copies of search warrants. Brian Walshe is being charged with beating his wife, Ana Walshe, to death. Her body has not been found, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Educating the public on CPR
(NewsNation) — When an emergency happens, CPR can be critical. People experiencing a cardiac arrest are up to three times as likely to survive if CPR is started immediately. In Indiana, Josh Moreira started Rescue Mission CPR to get people comfortable with performing CPR so they are ready to act in the event of an emergency.
