Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
techxplore.com
New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient
Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
pv-magazine-usa.com
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
Phys.org
Researchers develop new generation of poloidal field coil power supply
A research team led by Prof. Huang Liansheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a new generation of poloidal field coil power supply (rated current ± 15kA). Based on fully controlled devices and pulse power modulation technology, it has been...
3DPrint.com
Filtration Leader 3D Prints Critical Wastewater Screens with HP’s MJF
As additive manufacturing (AM) makes its way from aerospace into general industry and society at large, the flow may begin to shift from a trickle to a raging rapid. A sign of things to come is a new application by Johnson Screens, an Aqseptence Group brand. Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP (NYSE: HPQ), the company is 3D printing filtration belts for wastewater treatment.
techaiapp.com
The Value of Semiconductor Packaging Technology in the Era of Heterogeneous Integration
As demand for high-performance semiconductors increases, the semiconductor market is paying more attention to the importance of the “packaging process”. In line with this trend, SK hynix is mass-producing advanced packaging products based on HBM3 (High Bandwidth Memory 3) while focusing on investing in production lines and securing resources for the development of future packaging technologies. Some businesses that have previously focused on technology for semiconductor memory manufacturing are investing more in packaging technology than OSAT1 companies that specialize in such technology. This trend is driven by the belief that packaging technology will strengthen the competitiveness of the semiconductor industry and the companies within it.
3DPrint.com
Contract Manufacturer Visser Precision Orders Two Sapphire Metal 3D Printers from Velo3D
Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), a 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Silicon Valley, announced that the company has received an order for two Sapphire metal platforms from Visser Precision, a major Denver-based contract manufacturer. In addition to a Sapphire calibrated for the widely-used Inconel 718 nickel alloy powder, Visser will also be the first contract manufacturer to receive a Sapphire calibrated for another nickel-based alloy powder, Haynes 214.
techaiapp.com
5 Emerging Trends and Technologies in Software Testing
Software testing needs to keep up-to-date with trends in tech to stay ahead of vulnerabilities and remain competitive. Below are some of the recent responsive schools of thought in testing today. Automation. Let’s face it, the more testing that’s performed manually, the less efficient the process is. But since automating...
techaiapp.com
Exploit Development – A Sincere Form of Flattery
Recently, BHIS penetration tester Dale Hobbs was on an Internal Network Penetration Test and came across an RPC-based arbitrary command execution vulnerability in his vulnerability scan results. I had mentioned in passing that I was working on learning more about remote procedure calls, and Dale invited me to take a...
Phys.org
New strategy enables stepwise photo-assisted decomposition of carbohydrates to hydrogen
Hydrogen (H2), as a clean energy vector, can be produced via biomass photo-reforming powered by solar light. For future biomass refining, biomass photo-reforming deserves a high decomposition extent of biomass to maximize H2 production. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Wang Feng, Dr. Luo Nengchao from the Dalian Institute...
MSNBC
Chinese balloon contained antennas capable of collecting signals intelligence
techaiapp.com
Octopus Strike! Three Argo CD API Exploits In Two Weeks
Argo CD is a popular Continuous Deployment tool that enables DevOps teams to manage their applications across multiple environments. However, in the past two weeks, three critical vulnerabilities have been detected in the tool, exposing sensitive information and compromising the security of the system. In this article, we will discuss the three vulnerabilities and their impact on the system, as well as the patches and workarounds available. Let’s dive into it!
techxplore.com
AI used to discover clean energy materials 'faster and more efficiently'
Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a method of harnessing artificial intelligence to discover new and more efficient materials for clean energy technology. A team led by Alex Voznyy, an assistant professor in the department of physical and environmental sciences at U of T Scarborough, used machine learning...
teslarati.com
Tesla-funded researchers discover surprising detail about lithium-ion battery discharges
A potentially crucial reason behind lithium-ion batteries’ tendency to self-discharge has seemingly been discovered by researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University. What’s quite remarkable was that the group’s findings were amazingly simple yet potentially profound. Electronic products such as smartphones and laptops tend...
marinelink.com
Holland Shipyards Group, AYK Energy in Zero-emission Container Ship Retrofit Collaboration
Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) and AYK Energy have signed a deal for AYK Energy to make batteries for the zero-emission container ship FPS Waal. AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the company was increasing production at its factory in Zhuhai, China, to supply the retrofit project at HSG's shipyard in Werkendam.
techaiapp.com
GaN, SiC, DC-DC converters – Power Electronics News
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN, SiC, and DC-DC converters!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
techaiapp.com
A testbed to assess the physical reasoning skills of AI agents
Humans are innately able to reason about the behaviors of different physical objects in their surroundings. These physical reasoning skills are incredibly valuable for solving everyday problems, as they can help us to choose more effective actions to achieve specific goals. Some computer scientists have been trying to replicate these...
cdrecycler.com
Takeuchi announces wider release of battery-powered excavator
Qualified dealers will soon offer Takeuchi’sTB20e, the manufacturer’s first designed-and-built, battery-powered compact excavator for sale and rental at locations throughout North America. In February 2022, Takeuchi, which has U.S. offices near Atlanta, partnered with United Rentals, Stamford, Connecticut, to introduce the first 100 units as a pilot program...
