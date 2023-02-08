Lompoc, CA (February 8, 2023) – — Mosaic artist Kathleen McCabe-Martin has had a selection of her exquisite mosaics installed at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room & Art Salon since January. A reception will be held for her on Friday, February 17, from 4-6pm at the Tasting Room, located at 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc. All are invited to attend, meet the artist and see her work.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO