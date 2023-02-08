Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Related
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
3 Padres on trade block after Yu Darvish extension, and who could land them
The San Diego Padres extended starting pitcher Yu Darvish late this week. The contract extension opens up all kinds of possibilities for A.J. Preller, one of the more creative executives in baseball. Yu Darvish remains one of the more unpredictable pitchers in all of baseball. His arsenal is rumored to...
iheart.com
Dennis Lin "Who Does Seidler Like More Than Manny Machado? Maybe No One"
“I only more strongly believe after the Darvish deal the Padres will get something done with Manny Machado.”. The Athletic's Dennis Lin discussed the Padres surprising six-year, $108 million dollar extension with Yu Darvish, why it's about the next three years, why they're betting on the person and why there's a very strong chance the Padres get a deal done soon with Manny Machado.
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Rumors: Commanders, QB Will 'Probably Part Ways' amid Sam Howell Buzz
Carson Wentz could be looking for a new home this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Washington Commanders "will probably part ways" with the veteran signal-caller after head coach Ron Rivera essentially committed to Sam Howell earlier this week. Rivera said of Howell earlier this week, per ProFootballTalk's...
Bleacher Report
Cristian Javier, Astros Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $64M
Right-handed starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros have agreed on a five-year contract extension through 2027, the team announced Friday. Javier's deal is worth $64 million with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Javier, who will turn 26...
MLB world reacts to huge Padres news
The San Diego Padres signed All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish to a huge extension on Thursday. San Diego agreed to terms on a six-year extension worth over $100 million, a huge move for the club with just a few days remaining until Spring Training begins. MLB.com Padres reporter AJ Cassavell reported the news Thursday morning. “The Read more... The post MLB world reacts to huge Padres news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
Jose Altuve, Chase Utley and the 25 Greatest Second Basemen in Modern MLB History
Welcome once again to Bleacher Report's series of the 25 greatest players at each position in modern MLB history. Up next, the second basemen, which was the thinnest position we've done thus far in terms of all-time great talent. The first step in this exercise was to decide what "modern"...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline
Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Terrence Ross Finalizing Magic Contract Buyout; Plans to Sign with Suns
Terrence Ross reportedly plans to join the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported earlier Saturday that Ross and the Orlando Magic are finalizing a buyout and the Dallas Mavericks had emerged as the frontrunner to sign him as a free agent after Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reported the Phoenix Suns were interested in signing the 32-year-old after acquiring Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton II's Agent Denies Toradol Report for Injury Amid Failed Warriors Trade
Gary Payton II's agent denied a report the veteran guard took Toradol shots to deal with a core muscle injury. Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes his client "never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland." Ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden...
Comments / 0