MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dennis Lin "Who Does Seidler Like More Than Manny Machado? Maybe No One"

“I only more strongly believe after the Darvish deal the Padres will get something done with Manny Machado.”. The Athletic's Dennis Lin discussed the Padres surprising six-year, $108 million dollar extension with Yu Darvish, why it's about the next three years, why they're betting on the person and why there's a very strong chance the Padres get a deal done soon with Manny Machado.
Cristian Javier, Astros Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $64M

Right-handed starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros have agreed on a five-year contract extension through 2027, the team announced Friday. Javier's deal is worth $64 million with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Javier, who will turn 26...
MLB world reacts to huge Padres news

The San Diego Padres signed All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish to a huge extension on Thursday. San Diego agreed to terms on a six-year extension worth over $100 million, a huge move for the club with just a few days remaining until Spring Training begins. MLB.com Padres reporter AJ Cassavell reported the news Thursday morning. “The Read more... The post MLB world reacts to huge Padres news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Visiting Texans, Discussing Job on DeMeco Ryans' Staff

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is visiting the Houston Texans on Friday to discuss a potential coaching job, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The Texans are yet to hire an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans, although they are expected to hire former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as the defensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jose Altuve, Chase Utley and the 25 Greatest Second Basemen in Modern MLB History

Welcome once again to Bleacher Report's series of the 25 greatest players at each position in modern MLB history. Up next, the second basemen, which was the thinnest position we've done thus far in terms of all-time great talent. The first step in this exercise was to decide what "modern"...
Woj: Terrence Ross Finalizing Magic Contract Buyout; Plans to Sign with Suns

Terrence Ross reportedly plans to join the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported earlier Saturday that Ross and the Orlando Magic are finalizing a buyout and the Dallas Mavericks had emerged as the frontrunner to sign him as a free agent after Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reported the Phoenix Suns were interested in signing the 32-year-old after acquiring Kevin Durant.
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
