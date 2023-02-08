Read full article on original website
BBC
Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia thrash New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl
Australia 173-9 (20 overs): Healy 55 (38), Lanning 41 (33), Perry 40 (22); A Kerr 3-23, Tahuhu 3-37 New Zealand 76 (14 overs): A Kerr 21 (30); Gardner 5-12, Schutt 2-8 Australia made an ominous start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign by thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs.
Devika Vaidya has fought her fears, beaten them, and is now a step away from her World Cup dream
She has done everything she could - including investing in a cricket academy, for herself and for others - to make it at the highest level
Sophisticated stone tools may predate humans, study suggests
Humans, uniquely, are dependent on tools — including stone tools — for survival but the origins of this reliance on technology is shrouded in mystery. A new discovery of such tools has shown early human ancestors feasted on raw hippo meat.
Women’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka stun hosts South Africa in dramatic opener
Sri Lanka’s captain, Chamari Athapaththu, laid the foundations for a three-run win over the hosts, South Africa, in Cape Town
CBS Sports
Canadian women's national soccer team striking over pay inequity, lack of financial support
The Canadian women's national soccer team is striking due to a lack of financial support just months before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Friday, the players on the women's national team released a statement outlining their concerns. In their message, the players cite a major disparity between the resources the men received prior to the 2022 World Cup and what they have been given.
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
Ars Technica
Twitter hit with EU yellow card for lack of transparency on disinformation
The European Commission, which is tasked with tackling disinformation online, this week expressed disappointment that Twitter has failed to provide required data that all other major platforms submitted. Now Twitter has been hit with a "yellow card," Reuters reported, and could be subjected to fines if the platform doesn’t fully comply with European Union commitments by this June.
India tried to rebrand Valentine's Day as 'Cow Hug Day.' Here's how it backfired
For centuries, cows have been considered sacred by India's majority Hindu population, a symbol of both the Earth and the divine.
BBC
Richard Sharp: BBC chairman made errors on Johnson loan, MPs say
BBC chairman Richard Sharp made "significant errors of judgement" in acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson while he was applying for the post, MPs have said. A cross-party committee said he had not given them the "full facts" two years ago when they were considering his suitability for the BBC role.
British prodigy Sky Brown wins gold in park skateboarding at World Championships
British prodigy Sky Brown produced a sensational performance at the Skateboarding World Championships Sunday to win her first world title in park skateboarding.
BBC
Thames Water fined 350 times in four years by Richmond Council
Thames Water has been fined 350 times in the past four years by Richmond Council for overrunning roadworks. The fines issued to the utility company totalled more than £200,000. A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Our customers and businesses in Richmond expect us to carry out repairs in a timely...
Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
Schools to close, flights canceled as New Zealand's largest city braces for Cyclone Gabrielle
Schools across Auckland, New Zealand, will close Monday as the island nation's largest city braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported Sunday.
CNN
