Sophisticated stone tools may predate humans, study suggests

Humans, uniquely, are dependent on tools — including stone tools — for survival but the origins of this reliance on technology is shrouded in mystery. A new discovery of such tools has shown early human ancestors feasted on raw hippo meat.
CBS Sports

Canadian women's national soccer team striking over pay inequity, lack of financial support

The Canadian women's national soccer team is striking due to a lack of financial support just months before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Friday, the players on the women's national team released a statement outlining their concerns. In their message, the players cite a major disparity between the resources the men received prior to the 2022 World Cup and what they have been given.
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
Ars Technica

Twitter hit with EU yellow card for lack of transparency on disinformation

The European Commission, which is tasked with tackling disinformation online, this week expressed disappointment that Twitter has failed to provide required data that all other major platforms submitted. Now Twitter has been hit with a "yellow card," Reuters reported, and could be subjected to fines if the platform doesn’t fully comply with European Union commitments by this June.
BBC

Richard Sharp: BBC chairman made errors on Johnson loan, MPs say

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made "significant errors of judgement" in acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson while he was applying for the post, MPs have said. A cross-party committee said he had not given them the "full facts" two years ago when they were considering his suitability for the BBC role.
BBC

Thames Water fined 350 times in four years by Richmond Council

Thames Water has been fined 350 times in the past four years by Richmond Council for overrunning roadworks. The fines issued to the utility company totalled more than £200,000. A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Our customers and businesses in Richmond expect us to carry out repairs in a timely...
