Read full article on original website
Related
Disney Will Not Fight DeSantis Takeover of Special District in Orlando
Disney will not fight a bill that gives Gov. Ron DeSantis broad powers over its Orlando theme parks, after the bill passed both houses of the Florida Legislature this week. The bill establishes a new district to assume the powers held by the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney has controlled since it was created in 1967. The new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, will be run by a five-member board appointed by DeSantis and confirmed by the state Senate. In a statement, Disney said it is “ready to work within this new framework,” indicating that it will not...
disneyfanatic.com
Dreams of Disney World Airport in Jeopardy with State Takeover
When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that will allow the State Government to take control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, The Walt Disney Company will lose much more than the ability to hand-pick the people who serve on the governing Board of Supervisors. An “Airport of Tomorrow”...
Disney World does not plan to fight changes to Reedy Creek, president says
Walt Disney World said it does not plan to fight the changes being made to Reedy Creek Improvement District and will let Gov. Ron DeSantis take control of its Board of Supervisors.
WSVN-TV
Florida lawmakers to vote on plan to give DeSantis new power over Disney
(CNN) — Florida lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a proposal to give Gov. Ron DeSantis new power over the state’s most iconic theme parks amid his ongoing feud with Disney. Under a fast-tracked bill that could be headed to the Republican governor’s desk by the end...
Action News Jax
As Florida House passes Reedy Creek changes, DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved closer to taking over Walt Disney World’s self-governing district Thursday after House Republicans approved legislation meant to punish the company over its opposition to the law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
floridianpress.com
The Peel Back🍊—2.11.2023—Jewish-American Leaders Want AT&T to Bring Back NEWSMAX—Democrat Dresses Down Democratic Party—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Prominent Jewish Leaders to AT&T DirecTV: Bring Newsmax Back. Almost two dozen of the nation’s most prominent Jewish leaders have written a letter to AT&T and DirecTV demanding to know why the Newsmax channel was deplatformed.
A look at the bill that could dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek
A State House committee passed changes to Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
proclaimerscv.com
Over 50% of LGBTQ Florida Parents are Considering Leaving
According to a recently released survey, over half of Florida families lead by same-sex or gender nonbinary parents are thinking of leaving the state, and 17% have already started the process. Based on a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, among the top sources of...
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District
Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.
unfspinnaker.com
New Florida House request encompasses university employee emails, text and social media messages related to DEI
The Florida House of Representatives has requested new information from each of the state’s 12 higher education institutions, this time specifically for all communications and documents related to areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. The newest in a slew of requests from state officials the past two months, it’s...
Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Chances the state might continue to allow nonsurgical gender-affirming care for some minors under close medical oversight were dashed Friday when the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine rescinded its previous tentative support for the treatments. The board had earlier voted to retain the treatments under supervision by institutional review boards at hospitals, but that was […] The post Another hit for gender-affirming care as FL osteopathic board reverses itself appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Washington Examiner
DeSantis calls the bureaucrats' bluff
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has a plan for freeing public universities from the stranglehold of their diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucracies. Before DeSantis launched this effort, it was widely believed, even among those who recognized the dangers of DEI, that there was really nothing public officials could do about the problem. Just like the weather, it was simply something we would all have to learn to live with. Public universities were thought to be outside of political control, and academic culture was thought to be too committed to DEI goals. But DeSantis is proving that something can be done. His plan is likely to make significant progress in dismantling DEI in higher education.
fox35orlando.com
Florida governor Ron DeSantis proposes $2 billion in tax breaks
OCALA, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled a budget proposal that includes $2 billion dollars in tax relief for the state’s consumers. The proposal includes 16 items. Some of them would be permanent tax cuts on things like baby clothes, cribs, strollers, and pet meds. Others are...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
19thnews.org
In Florida, 1 in 10 minors are denied abortions by judges
We’re answering the “how” and “why” of abortion news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. New data from Florida shows just how much influence individual judges — almost all White men — wield in determining if minors can access abortions in the state. In...
DeSantis edges closer to 2024 decision
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of making a final decision on a 2024 presidential run. Several Republicans familiar with the deliberations say that DeSantis is almost certain to seek the GOP’s presidential nomination. His advisers have begun reaching out to and interviewing potential hires for a campaign and are gaming out the…
More cash coming to many Florida residents with new tax changes
As inflation hits Florida hard, it is understandable that many people are noticing that their wallets are a bit lighter. In fact, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Miami had an inflation rate of 9.9%, which is the highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
Comments / 1