ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

DDG responds to the Internet After Breakup Speculations

By Tyree J. @imtylamont
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc3uB_0kh6cbgi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eecZv_0kh6cbgi00

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty


A fter this week’s speculations of a breakup with his famous celebrity girlfriend, Halle Bailey. 25-year-old DDG has responded to the nosey haters. Fans noticed earlier this week that DDG had unfollowed Bailey on Instagram. He also deleted all her photos from his account, and shared a tweet that stated, “all these girls the same… aint no wayy.”


Now if you know anything about relationships in the 21 century, then you know that when someone deleted a person entirely from their page and unfollows them, it’s a wrap. The lovers have been strong together for a minute now so we hoped that things were not over.  Later on Wednesday, DDG tweeted, “The internet is so gullible”. Many believe he is referring to the internet after their speculations on his relationship.

In the midst of the controversy, Halle Bailey’s sister Ski took to social media to get some things off of her chest. This is the first time a lot of fans have seen her and many commented on how they never knew who she was. She stated, “DDG like bro hats wrong with you? Halle’s not like the ones that you’ve been with.” She continued to rant and express how she felt about the situation which may or not even be a real situation.


Later, the two made up to the public in a tweet stating how they both loved each other. The two began dating in early 2022, but they did not go public until March of the same year. Do you think there was a little trolling involved? Or is something scandalous really occurring?

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
extratv

Bill Gates Is Dating Paula Hurd (Report)

Nearly two years after calling it quits with his ex-wife Melinda, Bill Gates has a new love!. DailyMail.com reports Gates, 67, is now dating Paula Hurd, 60, the widow of former Oracle president Mark Hurd. A source told the outlet, “They’re inseparable.”. “They've been together over a year...
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

654
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy