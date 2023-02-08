Read full article on original website
Minnesota becomes first state to screen all newborns for common viral infection
From the Minnesota Department of Health - February 9, 2023. Earlier this week the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) became the first state in the nation to screen all newborns for congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV), a common viral infection that can have serious health effects for children if not detected early.
Sanford, Fairview push back merger deadline
MINNEAPOLIS – The Sanford and Fairview health systems have agreed to push back finalizing their proposed merger until May 31 after meeting with the Attorney General’s Office Friday. It comes just hours after University of Minnesota Board of Regents Chair Ken Powell called on the two health systems...
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. According to officials, four children recently were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood due to exposure to lead...
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
Central Minn. 2018 shooting investigation reopened
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KFGO) – A woman who shot and killed a man near Alexandria, Minnesota nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Hartsfield is charged in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. In the 2018 shooting, Hartsfield was not charged...
Jesse Ventura testifies in favor of recreational marijuana in Minnesota
Former governor Jesse Ventura appeared at the state capitol in St. Paul to testify in favor of recreational marijuana in Minnesota; talks of obtaining illegal cannabis for his wife’s seizures
This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
'I feel very fortunate' | Rep. Angie Craig back in Minnesota after attack
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she has her morning coffee to thank for helping her fight off an attacker in Washington, D.C. Thursday. In a new statement released Friday, the Minnesota Democrat said she "was very, very lucky that I was not more injured" after a man followed her into an elevator inside her apartment building Thursday morning and allegedly punched her in the chin with a closed fist and grabbed her neck.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest level since last May
(St. Paul, MN) -- A weekly pandemic update released Thursday shows Minnesota's third winter with COVID has included fewer cases than in the previous two winter seasons. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are at the lowest level since last May. University of Minnesota data shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are...
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
