Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WBTV
SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
It’s been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 2 hours ago. The parents claim that their 11-year-old son was shoved on...
WBTV
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Blueharbor Bank to shutter Huntersville branch on heels of another closure
Mooresville-based Blueharbor Bank is closing its branch in Huntersville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing.
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from south Charlotte store
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find a Fugitive' as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV
Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A 14 and...
WBTV
Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160. The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
Medic confirmed to WBTV they did transport someone to the hospital as a precaution. In just the last two months, WBTV has reported on 12 homicides, the majority stemming from gun violence. I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff. Updated: 6 hours ago. It all started...
WFAE.org
Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?
Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
WBTV
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
WBTV
Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As a child growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, Grace Hodge was no stranger to a doctor’s office. With her first hospitalization at three years old and a feeding tube for years, Grace, a graduate of West Rowan High School, has grown up with a near constant reminder of the fragile nature of health and an awareness of how a life-long illness can impact every aspect of her day-to-day activities. In that way, it makes her achievements all-the-more remarkable.
WBTV
Cooking up business, one batch of fudge at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Success comes in big and small forms. A Union County woman has found that sweet success can come in small packages. QC Life’s Brian Stephenson has the story behind Iva Jean’s Fudge. Watch the video above to learn why Deborah Hanks is most...
WBTV
Thieves stealing mail from drop box
One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. The parents...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Several cars stolen from City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are working to track down several vehicles that were stolen from a car dealership in east Charlotte. The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet dealership in east Charlotte. Police said...
Comments / 0