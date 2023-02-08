ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer closed a portion of I-85 South in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. on the interstate near Exit 36 to Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said one person was transported to the...
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
WBTV

2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
WBTV

Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot

WBTV

Charlotte motorcyclist dies after crash in Indian Land, S.C.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Thursday after a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Indian Land, S.C. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 521 and 160. The motorcyclist, later identified as 53-year-old Robert Srnovrsnik, was seriously injured and taken...
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

WFAE.org

Is Charlotte's office tower building boom over?

Charlotte’s office tower construction boom is over, and it looks like the pandemic might be to blame. Last year, developers started construction on 1.3 million square feet of office space in the Charlotte region. That’s the lowest figure in almost a decade according to real estate data firm CoStar Group. For more, we turn to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter for our segment BizWorthy.
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive and Howie Circle. Authorities have not yet said why the person was on the tracks. Amtrak told media...
WBTV

Salisbury student devoted to Cystic Fibrosis research

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Salisbury VA Medical Center: As a child growing up with Cystic Fibrosis, Grace Hodge was no stranger to a doctor’s office. With her first hospitalization at three years old and a feeding tube for years, Grace, a graduate of West Rowan High School, has grown up with a near constant reminder of the fragile nature of health and an awareness of how a life-long illness can impact every aspect of her day-to-day activities. In that way, it makes her achievements all-the-more remarkable.
WBTV

Cooking up business, one batch of fudge at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Success comes in big and small forms. A Union County woman has found that sweet success can come in small packages. QC Life’s Brian Stephenson has the story behind Iva Jean’s Fudge. Watch the video above to learn why Deborah Hanks is most...
WBTV

Thieves stealing mail from drop box

