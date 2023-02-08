ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

This is why The Apprentice's Reece Donnelly left the show

The Apprentice spoilers follow. The Apprentice said goodbye to another candidate tonight (February 9), after a task abroad that went about... as well as The Apprentice tasks abroad normally go. But this episode actually saw two candidates leave the process. This time, the business hopefuls were whisked away to Dubai...
digitalspy.com

Love Island's Dani Dyer shares hints at names she's picked for twin girls

Love Island winner Dani Dyer has hinted at the names she has picked for her twin girls. The reality star revealed last month that she was expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen, confirming earlier this month that they will be girls. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani was asked...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family

GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming

Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
soaphub.com

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack Makes A Shocking Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday tease that Jack Abbott leaves people stunned when he makes a shocking decision. Plus, Victor is still messing with Jabot, and Phyllis has to own up to what she did behind Daniel’s back. This is one drama-filled episode you won’t want to miss.
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Prince William Will Need a Conversation Not a Coronation, to Reconcile

The coronation is a very important event for obvious reasons. And add to it two former working royal members who have released a tell-all Netflix docuseries and a memoir listing out all things wrong with the royal family, and it gets even more important. Although it isn’t clear if the Sussex couple will attend, what might happen if they do is already causing controversies. Prince Harry releasing his tell-all memoir has neither helped his case nor the royal family, especially with the coronation approaching.
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Jeff Hephner Joining Netflix Series

Chicago Fire fans will be surprised to see a familiar face when they watch Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming Netflix project. Jeff Hephner, who played Lt. Jeff Clarke on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, will have a major role in the Netflix U.K. production Eric. Hephner also recently starred in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and Starz's Power Book II: Ghost.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Carly is forced to do Obrecht's bidding in exchange for Liesl saving Willow's life

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is furious with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) on General Hospital for keeping her away from her twin daughters Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) and Willow Tait (KateLynn Macmullen), Nina has vowed to never forgive her nemesis but if spoiler alerts are correct Nina may be about to exact her revenge in a most interesting manner. Celeb Dirty Laundry reveals that Liesl Obrecht (Kathlene Gati) will make a move that will have Carly right where Nina needs her.
ComicBook

HBO's The Nevers Will Release New Episodes on Tubi

Another one of HBO's latest streaming casualties has found a new home. On Friday, it was confirmed that The Nevers will now be streaming exclusively on Tubi, after its existing six episodes were recently removed from HBO Max. The series will be available to stream on Tubi beginning on Monday, February 13th, with the previously-unseen ...
SoapAsk

What happened to Steven Lars on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans were left heartbroken when the beloved character of Steven Lars was suddenly arrested during his wedding ceremony to Olivia Falconeri. The shocking turn of events left many wondering what could have led to such a dramatic twist in the couple's fairytale romance.

