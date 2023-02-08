Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.

1 DAY AGO