Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reveals deluxe toys
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp will release some deluxe action figures based on the characters from the duo’s latest outing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Sold over on Zavvi, these three figures of Ant-Man in Paul Rudd’s likeness, the Wasp in Evangeline Lilly’s likeness and Kang in Jonathan Majors’ likeness, will all debut in June 2023. A specific release date has not been revealed yet.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Disney's Encanto sing-along UK tour tickets on sale now
Disney's Academy Award-winning musical Encanto will be touring the UK this year. A live tour begins later this month, called 'Sing-a-Long-a Encanto', because fans are invited to sing along with the award-winning original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda as the film plays on the big screen. A Disney statement reveals: "It...
Fast X trailer reveals surprise Fast Five connection – but who was Reyes, again?
Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.
Winnie the Pooh horror movie confirms UK release in cinemas
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will finally premiere in UK cinemas next month. Set to be released across the pond next Wednesday (February 15) for one day only, this unexpected horror from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is officially coming to UK and Irish cinemas from Friday, March 10, following a sold-out premiere screening at FrightFest Glasgow.
Vin Diesel teases who Robert Downey Jr could play in Fast & Furious 11
Fast & Furious's Vin Diesel has revealed that he would love for Robert Downey Jr to be a part of Fast & Furious 11. And he knows just the part for him too. In a new interview with Variety as a part of the Fast X trailer release, the actor said that he sees Robert Downey Jr's supposed character as the "antithesis of Dom". Dom being Diesel's character, Dominic Toretto.
Taskmaster's Joe Lycett announces brand new show for Channel 4
Taskmaster's Joe Lycett will front a brand-new Friday night show live on Channel 4. Following the enormous success of Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party last year, five 60-minute episodes have been ordered, with the series having a working title of The Joe Lycett Live. Broadcast live from his home turf...
Casualty offers first look at ex-EastEnders star's debut in brand new trailer
Casualty has given us a first look at ex-EastEnders star Nigel Harman’s debut in a brand new trailer. Harman, known for playing Dennis Rickman on the Albert Square soap, will be joining Casualty as Max Christie, the new acting clinical lead. In the trailer, which was posted to the...
RuPaul's Drag Race responds to fan backlash with major season 15 reversal
RuPaul's Drag Race has responded to a growing fan backlash over season 15. Production company World of Wonder announced before the season even began that it would be scaling back the length of weekly episodes from 90 minutes to 60 minutes. This huge change in format was made to accommodate...
First look at Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise in new trailer
A first proper look at Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise has been unveiled in a new teaser trailer. The new BBC One series brings back Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman as he relocates to the Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott with his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).
EastEnders star Aaron Thiara teases 'dangerous' twists in Ravi and Denise story
EastEnders has been hinting that Ravi Gulati and Denise Fox might be getting closer over coming weeks. The pair have been battling chemistry while Denise and husband Jack have been battling... each other. So, it looks like things might deepen between the pair. Aaron Thiara, who plays Ravi, has given...
EastEnders releases first spoilers for game-changing anniversary episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released the first spoilers for the show's much-anticipated anniversary episode. The BBC soap sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend by releasing a new trailer, teasing a game-changing story for Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Kathy Beale, Denise Fox and Sharon Watts airing later in February.
Marvel's Kevin Feige reveals Quantum Realm was all Paul Rudd's idea
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania wouldn't exist without the vision of Paul Rudd, apparently. This comes from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who revealed during a recent press conference (where Digital Spy was in attendance) that the Scott Lang actor proposed the future exploration of the Quantum Realm on the big screen before production on 2015's Ant-Man even began.
Donald Glover's horror series with The Deuce's Dominique Fishback unveils creepy trailer
Donald Glover's newest TV series, the horror title Swarm, has dropped a teaser trailer, and what it lacks in terms of plot details, it more than makes up for in creepiness. Dominique Fishback, known for The Deuce, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, stars as Dre, a young woman with an unhealthy obsession with a pop star.
Abbott Elementary stars join Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams will be lending their voices for the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special. According to Deadline, the on-screen love interests play DC superheroes Hawkman and Hawkgirl, and in a brief cameo, talk about how the two fell in love in the upcoming special titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.
Emmerdale stars Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell share real-life friendship with holiday photos
Emmerdale's Rosie Bentham and Daisy Campbell may not be the closest on the ITV soap, but in real life they are very good friends. Daisy recently shared some photos to her Instagram page of herself and Rosie taking a short trip to Paris, including a photo of the two of them posing by the Eiffel Tower, an obligatory dinner and wine photo, and a photo of an adorable dog.
Somebody I Used to Know is a dreamy and well-executed update on a tired rom-com trope
Somebody I Used to Know stars Alison Brie (Community), who co-wrote the film with her real-life partner Dave Franco, who also directed. She plays Ally, a reality TV producer who, after her show is cancelled, heads back home to Leavenworth, Washington to take a break. A chance run-in with her...
Loki's Wunmi Mosaku opens up about the difference filming season 2
Loki actress Wunmi Mosaku found shooting season 2 way more nerve-wracking than first time round. Returning as the TVA's Hunter B-15 alongside Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster and Owen Wilson's agent Mobius M. Mobius, she exclusively caught up with Digital Spy while promoting her new movie Alice, Darling. Naturally, we brought...
Game of Thrones star's new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Game of Thrones star Ellie Kendrick's new horror movie Attachment has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which is directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason, follows academic writer Leah (Kendrick) as she falls in love with a failed Danish actress called Maja (Josephine Park). However, their budding romance...
Neil Patrick Harris's Uncoupled saved from cancellation after Netflix axing
Neil Patrick Harris’s show Uncoupled has been through quite a journey. The show was cancelled by Netflix last month after just one season. But there is good news for fans of the show because Uncoupled has now been saved from cancellation by Showtime. According to Deadline, Showtime has stepped...
