FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Deion Sanders keeps recruiting for Colorado, even while presenting at NFL Honors
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeps selling the Buffaloes' brand on national platforms, including Thursday's NFL Honors.
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
Breaking: Tom Brady Makes Official Decision On Status For 2023 Season
If there were any doubts about whether or not Tom Brady would stand by his decision to retire from the NFL, they can now be cast aside. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1, filed a letter with the NFLPA on Friday reconfirming his ...
Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP
One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl trivia: Questions for all 56 NFL championship games sure to stump even the savviest football fans
The increased popularity of football has contributed to the Super Bowl becoming the spectacle that it is today. Memorable, iconic moments have also played a role in the Big Game's enormous ratings. Some of those moments have been forgotten over time. Others continue to be replayed in endless loops on TV, Twitter and YouTube.
Drake Bets More Than $1 Million on Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LVII
See the big bets Drake has placed for Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes’ opportunity for football immortality in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just earned his second career NFL MVP award. Much like what we’ve seen from
The field is ready for the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
These are the richest NFL players in history
To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, using a proprietary formula.
Sean Payton Makes Hilarious Pitch to Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady to Play for Him with Broncos
Sean Payton went from the studio back to the sidelines as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And he “recruited” Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season and Brady finally stepped away from football prior to this year’s Super Bowl. Payton and Gronkowski shared the NFL on FOX studio this season and the coach made a hilarious pitch to Gronk and Brady.
Manning Believes Mahomes Is Already a Hall of Famer
The Chiefs quarterback already has a Super Bowl, three total All-Pro selections and a pair of regular season MVP awards to his name.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Roger Goodell says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating, more takeaways
With Super Bowl LVII nearly set to kick off, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," officiating situation, more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
Giants' John Mara reflects on Super Bowl XLII
It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since the New York Giants knocked off the New England Patriots, 17-14, in Super Bowl XLII, ending the Pats’ quest to become the first team to go 19-0 in an NFL season. The Giants won the Super Bowl again...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
NIL’s impact on women athletes not as predicted
Women sports make up six of the top 10 highest-earning sports in compensation for name, image and likeness (NIL) through the first year-and-a-half of the NIL era, according to a new Opendorse report. Opendorse is the leading NIL marketplace company that started in 2012 to help athletes and their supporters “understand, build, protect and monetize their brand value.”
CBS Sports
All of our Super Bowl picks and predictions, plus diving deep on a crazy NBA trade deadline
Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AND THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES. Super Bowl weekend is finally here. Let's party -- starting with picks. Most people are expecting a close one, and that includes our very own Pete Prisco:. Prisco: "If Patrick Mahomes has time — even...
CBS Sports
NFL Honors 2023 predictions, plus ranking all 56 Super Bowls and NFLPA president wants to scrap the combine
PHOENIX -- Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I don't know how it happened, but the Super Bowl is now only three days away. At least, that's what I've been told. I actually have no idea how far away it is because I've lost all sense of time out here in Arizona. I live in the Central Time Zone (Nashville), my work life is based in the Eastern Time Zone, and I've spent this entire week in the Mountain Time Zone. What has happened over the past five days is that time has lost all meaning to me.
