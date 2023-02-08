ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP

One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
GLENDALE, AZ
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Makes Hilarious Pitch to Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady to Play for Him with Broncos

Sean Payton went from the studio back to the sidelines as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And he “recruited” Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season and Brady finally stepped away from football prior to this year’s Super Bowl. Payton and Gronkowski shared the NFL on FOX studio this season and the coach made a hilarious pitch to Gronk and Brady.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Roger Goodell says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating, more takeaways

With Super Bowl LVII nearly set to kick off, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," officiating situation, more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

NIL’s impact on women athletes not as predicted

Women sports make up six of the top 10 highest-earning sports in compensation for name, image and likeness (NIL) through the first year-and-a-half of the NIL era, according to a new Opendorse report. Opendorse is the leading NIL marketplace company that started in 2012 to help athletes and their supporters “understand, build, protect and monetize their brand value.”
INDIANA STATE
CBS Sports

NFL Honors 2023 predictions, plus ranking all 56 Super Bowls and NFLPA president wants to scrap the combine

PHOENIX -- Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I don't know how it happened, but the Super Bowl is now only three days away. At least, that's what I've been told. I actually have no idea how far away it is because I've lost all sense of time out here in Arizona. I live in the Central Time Zone (Nashville), my work life is based in the Eastern Time Zone, and I've spent this entire week in the Mountain Time Zone. What has happened over the past five days is that time has lost all meaning to me.

