Springfield, MA

LGBT Chamber of Commerce creating opportunities for LGBT-owned businesses

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. - The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a goal of bringing more diversity and inclusion to western Massachusetts. The LGBT Chamber of Commerce opened an office in Easthampton in the fall of 2022. The chamber provides grants, LLC's, networking events and other resources to LGBT-owned businesses in western...
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
