Oswego, NY

mynews13.com

CountryMax holding backyard bird winter photo contest

To celebrate National Bird Feeding Month, family-owned CountryMax is inviting you to share your best local bird photos for a chance to win some prizes. February is a great time to help keep local birds fed and enter to win prizes from CountryMax. The Wild Bird Winter Photo Contest is...
AUBURN, NY
mynews13.com

Boonville rebuilds after devastating 2020 fire, pandemic

Things are finally looking up for the Village of Boonville after a severe fire which was immediately followed by the pandemic. On Jan. 7, 2020, a fire on the 100 block of Main St. destroyed five buildings which housed businesses and apartments. Just two months later, the pandemic would hit...
BOONVILLE, NY

