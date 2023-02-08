Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Stereogum
Depeche Mode – “Ghosts Again”
Depeche Mode will return next month with Memento Mori, their first album since 2017’s Spirit and the first since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death last year. The band, now officially just Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, has shared the new album’s lead single today. It’s called “Ghosts Again, and it’s… fantastic? Like better than I expected a latter-day Depeche Mode single to be?
Stereogum
Watch Wet Leg Play The BRITs And Recite Alex Turner Speech Upon Winning Best New Artist
Barely a week after winning two Grammys — Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg attended the 2023 BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, where they gave a performance of “Chaise Longue” and accepted the awards for Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. After being named Best New Artist, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale started to recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech from 2014: “That rock ‘n’ roll, hey? That rock ‘n’ roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”
Stereogum
Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”
Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:
Stereogum
Two Shell – “love him”
The anonymous production duo Two Shell are one of the hottest things going in electronic music right now. We named last year’s Icons EP one of the genre’s best releases of 2022, and it seems they’re following it Friday with a new surprise EP called lil spirits. As we count down the hours to the full EP, Two Shell have shared two wonderfully squiggly tracks from the project, a haphazard intro track called “0h }{eeiiy!” and a magnificent single called “love him.” Hear those tracks below.
Stereogum
Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk
Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.
Stereogum
Esther Rose – “Chet Baker”
Country-folk performer Esther Rose is announcing an album with her new label home, New West Records. Safe To Run is the follow-up to 2021’s How Many Times and will come out in April. Written over two years after leaving New Orleans for Santa Fe, Safe To Run is produced by Ross Farbe and features contributions from longtime collaborator Lyle Werner as well as Farbe. The album also features the New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of the Deslondes, and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track. Today, Rose is sharing the lead single, “Chet Baker,” which comes with a video directed by Joshua Shoemaker.
Stereogum
Dougie Poole – “Beth David Cemetery”
With Dougie Poole nearing the release of new album The Rainbow Wheel Of Death, the esteemed city-bred country troubadour has shared one last teaser single. It’s called “Beth David Cemetery,” and he has this to say about it:. Beth David is the cemetery in Queens where my...
Stereogum
Hear Linkin Park’s Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”
Linkin Park has technically been on hiatus since lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017, but they have found ways to pay tribute and revisit some older material. In 2020, they reissued their debut album, Hybrid Theory, with some unreleased songs, and last year they released a deluxe version of 2007’s Minutes To Midnight. Now, the nu-metal staples are sharing a previously unreleased song called “Lost” featuring Bennington’s vocals — it’ll appear on an upcoming 20th anniversary edition of 2003’s Meteora. The track also comes with an animated music video, which you can see below.
Stereogum
Moreish Idols – “Nocturnal Creatures”
Last year, the London-based band Moreish Idols — I bet that name gets changed sooner rather than later — signed to Dan Carey’s culty indie label Speedy Wunderground and released their debut EP Float. Today, Moreish Idols drop a new single, and it’s called “Nocturnal Creatures.”
Stereogum
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Stereogum
Pile – “Lowered Rainbow”
Next week, Pile will release a new album, All Fiction. They’ve shared a few singles from the album so far: “Loops,” “Poisons,” and “Nude With A Suitcase.” Now, Pile are back with one more track, “Lowered Rainbow,” which comes with a video directed by Nespy5euro.
Stereogum
Watch Margo Price & Sharon Van Etten Play “Radio” On The TV
Strays, the splendid new Margo Price album, features Sharon Van Etten on a song called “Radio.” (Hook: “Only thing I have on is the radio.”) Last night, Price and Van Etten played that one on James Corden’s Late Late Show, backed by a pulsing synth and a rollicking rock band. Check out their performance below.
Stereogum
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
Stereogum
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
Stereogum
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Stereogum
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
