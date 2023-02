City of Seattle and King County launches $200,000 in grants to increase safety among immigrant and refugee youths and families. The City of Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) in partnership with King County’s Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice (OERSJ) launched the new 2023 Immigrant Safety Access Network (ISAN). The program will award approximately $200,000 in grants to community-based organizations providing coordinated responses to youth and families from immigrant and refugee backgrounds that are disproportionally impacted by violence and criminal legal systems.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO