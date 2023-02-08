Read full article on original website
Nina Nastasia & Marissa Paternoster – “You Were So Mad”
Last year Nina Nastasia ended a traumatic decade-plus hiatus from music with new album Riderless Horse. Today she has shared an updated version of that album’s “You Were So Mad,” converted into a duet with Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females. The song debuted at Brooklyn Vegan, who also published this quote from Paternoster:
Lisel – “Stalactite”
Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay is shaping up fascinatingly. Lisel’s latest has already given us “One At A Time” and “Immature,” and today she’s shared a mesmerizing new one called “Stalactite.” The song builds fractured beauty out of chopped up vocal samples and synth oscillations, forgoing words altogether but still saying a lot. The title is right on — these are some sharp, pointed sounds.
Zulu – “We’re More Than This”
Tonight, the Show Me The Body/Jesus Piece/Scowl/Zulu tour touches down in Richmond. Reports from last night’s Philly opener have been tremendous, and I will tell you what, I am ready for this shit. I need it. A bunch of the bands on that tour have new music coming out, and LA hardcore avengers Zulu have just hit us with a new song.
Tove Lo – “Borderline”
It was just last fall that Tove Lo released her front-to-back catchy album Dirt Femme, but it hasn’t taken the Swedish pop singer long to circle back. Tonight, she debuts a brand-new single called “Borderline,” which is a co-write with Dua Lipa. It’s technically not the first...
Premature Evaluation: Paramore This Is Why
At this point in Paramore’s two-decade career, the beloved pop-punk/emo band, who have influenced a younger wave of acolytes — from Soccer Mommy to Lil Uzi Vert — are so much more famous than they probably ever imagined possible. The twist? Paramore do not play pop-punk or emo anymore, and they don’t have much interest in looking backwards, except to unearth a classic with one of their admirers (see: Billie Eilish getting Hayley Williams to un-retire “Misery Business”) or to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.
Moreish Idols – “Nocturnal Creatures”
Last year, the London-based band Moreish Idols — I bet that name gets changed sooner rather than later — signed to Dan Carey’s culty indie label Speedy Wunderground and released their debut EP Float. Today, Moreish Idols drop a new single, and it’s called “Nocturnal Creatures.”
Watch Wet Leg Play The BRITs And Recite Alex Turner Speech Upon Winning Best New Artist
Barely a week after winning two Grammys — Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg attended the 2023 BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, where they gave a performance of “Chaise Longue” and accepted the awards for Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. After being named Best New Artist, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale started to recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech from 2014: “That rock ‘n’ roll, hey? That rock ‘n’ roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”
Das Koolies – “The Condemned”
In 2020, Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Ieuan, and Guto Pryce — four former members of Super Furry Animals — launched a new band called Das Koolies. Think of it as a less Gruff alternative to the Welsh weirdo pop-rock geniuses. The Cardiff crew have a new EP called The Condemned on the way, and its opening track is out now. “The Condemned” cruises along with an electronic pulse and the kinds of quirky touches SFA used to bring to their music, based around the hook, “We are, we are, we are, we are/ The condemned.” Along with the new EP announcement, the band writes, “Everything for a reason and a reason for everything. A beginning catalysed by the past. Of machines and of man. Let the beat now lead the way.”
Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind
The Who singer Roger Daltrey has been talking about making a Keith Moon biopic for decades. Way back in 2005, when this site was still an MP3 blog, Mike Myers signed on to play the band’s tempestuous drummer, who helped define rock drumming, lived a legendarily self-destructive life, and died of an overdose in 1978. The movie has yet to transpire, but Daltrey still very much plans to make it happen, and he has a new mystery actor in mind for the starring role. (Presumably Pete Townshend will not be involved.)
Dougie Poole – “Beth David Cemetery”
With Dougie Poole nearing the release of new album The Rainbow Wheel Of Death, the esteemed city-bred country troubadour has shared one last teaser single. It’s called “Beth David Cemetery,” and he has this to say about it:. Beth David is the cemetery in Queens where my...
K-Pop Company HYBE Buys Atlanta Rap Giant Quality Control
One of the great Atlanta rap success stories in recent years has been the rise of Quality Control Music, the Atlanta-based record label and management company that Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas founded in 2013. In the past decade, QC has discovered, developed, and pushed artists like the Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls. In Joe Coscarelli’s great 2022 book Rap Capital, there are all sorts of great anecdotes about the way QC works — about how, for instance, the founders pushed Lil Baby to become a rapper when he was just a weed dealer who gambled with rappers a lot. Quality Control has forged relationships with major labels, but it’s remained independent until now.
Lizzo – “Special” (Feat. SZA)
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year Sunday night, but her performance at the ceremony focused on a different song: “Special,” the title track from her recent album. Today she’s released a new version of the latter track featuring a guest appearance from SZA, who featured an uncredited Lizzo on her own recent album SOS. (Look out for that one to be showered with Grammy love at next year’s event.) Hear the revamped “Special” below.
Watch Caroline Polachek Debut New Desire, I Want To Turn Into You Songs At Brighton Tour Kickoff
Caroline Polachek is a few days away from releasing her sophomore solo album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Last night, at Polachek’s Spiraling tour kickoff in Brighton, the singer debuted a handful of new album songs, including “Pretty In Possible,” “I Believe,” “Fly To You” (which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording), “Crude Drawing Of An Angel,” and “Hopedrunk Everasking.” Watch some fan-shot footage of those live premieres (plus “Butterfly Net” and “Bunny Is A Rider“) below.
You Blew It! Announce One Night Only Reunion Concert
Florida emo band You Blew It! parted ways shortly after releasing their third and final album, Abendrot. “It’s hard to pinpoint, because it’s been coming on for a while,” Jones told Stereogum in 2017. “I think the creative process got contaminated just by the climate of the band itself. And not only that, I think one more member change would’ve really done us in.” Now, it looks like You Blew It! are set to reunite for one night only — May 12 — at Nice Guy’s Pizza in Cape Coral, Florida.
Esther Rose – “Chet Baker”
Country-folk performer Esther Rose is announcing an album with her new label home, New West Records. Safe To Run is the follow-up to 2021’s How Many Times and will come out in April. Written over two years after leaving New Orleans for Santa Fe, Safe To Run is produced by Ross Farbe and features contributions from longtime collaborator Lyle Werner as well as Farbe. The album also features the New Orleans-based band Silver Synthetic, Cameron Snyder of the Deslondes, and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff on the title track. Today, Rose is sharing the lead single, “Chet Baker,” which comes with a video directed by Joshua Shoemaker.
It Sure Sounds Like Rihanna Is Starting Her Next Album Over From Scratch
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show is just three days away, and she sat for an interview about it today with the show’s presenting sponsor, Apple Music. Speaking to Nadeska Alexis, RiRi said it’s been a huge challenge to narrow down her catalog into one 13-minute performance and “there’s probably about 39 versions of the setlist right now.” She also briefly addressed the subject of new music.
Talib Kweli & Madlib – “After These Messages” (Feat. Amani)
After releasing a Black Star reunion album that lots of people never heard because it exists behind a podcast network’s paywall, Talib Kweli is preparing to release his next big sequel the same way. Kweli has teamed with Madlib on Liberation 2, a follow-up to their 2006 collab Liberation,...
The Number Ones: Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous” (Feat. Timbaland)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Selling out is an art. It’s not an easy thing to do. When you come...
