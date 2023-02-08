ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Alleged synagogue shooter charged with hate crimes

By FBI, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office filed hate crime charges against a 51-year-old man who allegedly fired a replica handgun in a synagogue.

Dmitri Valerie Mishin was charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one misdemeanor count of disturbing a religious meeting and five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a replica firearm, according to the district attorney's office.

Jenkins' office also said prosecutors allege the felony threats allegedly made by Mishin "were hate crimes committed because of the religion being practiced, in this case Judaism."

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," Jenkins said. "There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it. My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

Mishin was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday, and officers detained him in connection with the synagogue shooting and another instance in which he allegedly brandished a gun inside a movie theater.

Police also served a search warrant at Mishin's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators.

Mishin is alleged to have entered a theater in the 3600 block of Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond District at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, where he "brandished a handgun" before fleeing the scene on foot, according to San Francisco police.

On Feb. 1 at about 7:20 p.m., Mishin also allegedly entered the Schneerson Center in the 2600 block of Balboa Street and "shot a firearm several times" before again fleeing the scene on foot, police said.Mishin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, and he faces more than 10 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to the district attorney.An investigation into the two incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415 575-4444.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Sunset District fire

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Saturday that a 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Sunset District fire that destroyed a residential building and killed a woman who lived there. Darron Price, of San Francisco, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Friday and was booked on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing narcotics and two counts of child endangerment in connection with the fatal fire, according to San Francisco police. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide

The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
FILLMORE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Woman killed in San Jose hit-and-run; two vehicles sought

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run involving two vehicles in San Jose on Friday morning, and police were searching for the suspects. The collision was reported just after 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road, near Cataldi Park, and San Jose Police Department investigators learned the woman was walking across the road when a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound struck her, according to a department statement. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Jose authorities: suspect who allegedly shot officer was stalking police

The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday identified a suspect who allegedly stalked several police stations before injuring an officer in a weekend shooting. San Jose Police Department Chief Anthony Mata said in a Tuesday press conference that two officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a motorist run a red light just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South King roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

From felon to peacemaker: Rudy Corpuz’s fight for violence prevention

In 1994, Rudy Corpuz Jr. emerged from prison where he’d been serving time on drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana, and got a job coaching violence prevention at San Francisco’s Balboa High School. He remembers the date clearly: Oct. 8, 1994. The Filipino American SoMa native was recruited by then–principal Juliet Montevirgen to quell student violence on campus and specifically to identify Filipino gang members at the school. “There were...
WASHINGTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD overtime to complement "Roadmap" for downtown SF

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that coming augmentations to officer overtime will complement Mayor London Breed's plan to "reinvigorate" downtown San Francisco. Breed announced on Thursday during her 2023 State of the City address a multi-step "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future" intended to reinvigorate the troubled district with several methods, including new tax incentives and increased public safety. In the wake of Breed's announcement, SFPD Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect in S.F. synagogue shooting identified

Authorities on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of firing a gun loaded with blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue and, in another instance, brandishing a firearm in a theater. The San Francisco Police Department announced the man was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday and officers detained him without incident. Police also served a search warrant at the man's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

It's back: express service on 1 California bus returns

As Mayor London Breed aims to reenergize downtown, one of the key transit lines connecting workers to offices — the 1X California Express — will return on a pilot basis. Breed’s office announced Friday that the often-crowded 1 California bus line will be buttressed with an express route starting Feb. 21. The rollercoaster ride between the Financial District and Outer Richmond will make significantly fewer stops than its sibling, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

District attorney files hate crime charges against alleged Dolores Park attacker

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that her office filed hate crimes charges against a 30-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three people in Mission Dolores Park. Armando Sanchez Vazuquez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked three Asian American people, including a 73-year-old victim, with a brick and a metal grate at the park in the area of Dolores and 19th Streets, according to a press release from the district attorney's office and San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested after wounding police officer in San Jose shooting

A man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after wounding a police officer in a shooting in San Jose. Two officers conducted a traffic stop just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of Story and South Kind roads, near Emma Prusch Farm Park, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police reported the suspect exited his vehicle and "began shooting at the officers," striking the patrol vehicle...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD arrests four, seizes 21 pounds of fentanyl in drug bust

San Francisco police on Friday announced four people were arrested and several pounds of fentanyl were seized as part of an investigation to intercept drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district. 25-year-old Olvin Ochoa-Cruz, 32-year-old Darwin Ochoa-Cruz, 29-year-old Carlos Rivas and an unidentified 16-year-old boy were arrested about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Howard Street and in the area of Minna and Julia streets in the SoMa district, according to the San Francisco Police Department. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Are Chinese American reparations next?

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can AI help fix homelessness in SF?

Can AI help fix San Francisco’s homelessness problem? ChatGPT says it can by providing “data-driven insights and solutions,” often in an effort to prevent homelessness. Los Angeles County concurs. In fact, L.A. is already trying it out. Last year, an AI-enabled program helped county case workers come to the aid of a Palmdale woman who was about to lose her home. The mother of nine was one of thousands on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

In 2022, Breed promised S.F. is not "dying." Did it thrive?

In 2022, San Francisco was on the cusp of an economic recovery. All it needed was the hordes of at-home workers to return to downtown office buildings; a growing police department to tackle The Tenderloin’s problems; police staffing to get a boost, and a spark in housing development to offset its long-standing affordability problem. Mayor London Breed outlined The City’s challenges in her 2022 State of The City address last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Tyre Nichols' death brings new attention to SFPD traffic stop reform

A day after Tyre Nichols died of the injuries he sustained in a brutal beating by five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a two-pronged policy that The City’s police chief said could be a “sea change for policing.” After months of meetings and input, the commission on Jan. 11 passed a policy limiting traffic stops for low-level offenses that are often used as a pretext to question drivers about other infractions. It also restricted police officers to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Berkeley police seek suspects who robbed man near university dorms

Police sought the public's help to identify and locate two suspects who robbed a man early Thursday morning near several University of California, Berkeley dormitories. The robbery was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the area of College Avenue at Haste Street, about a half-mile away from the southern edge of the campus near the school's Davidson and Towle halls, according to a department statement. The victim was approached by one...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Palo Alto police seek suspects who stole gold necklace

Palo Alto police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspects who stole a gold necklace from a woman. The robbery was reported just after 11:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 4170 El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. An investigation into the robbery revealed the victim – a woman in her 60s – had parked...
PALO ALTO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. school district to propose largest bond in city history

San Francisco Unified School District plans to present voters with a $1 billion general obligation bond as soon as November, the largest bond in The City’s history. Since 2000, local schools bonds across the state have enjoyed high passage rates. That trend began to decline in 2020, though, and weak voter confidence indicates that a new bond’s passage won’t be a slam–dunk. According to a district-wide facilities condition assessment that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy