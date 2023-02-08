Alleged synagogue shooter charged with hate crimes

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office filed hate crime charges against a 51-year-old man who allegedly fired a replica handgun in a synagogue.

Dmitri Valerie Mishin was charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one misdemeanor count of disturbing a religious meeting and five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a replica firearm, according to the district attorney's office.

Jenkins' office also said prosecutors allege the felony threats allegedly made by Mishin "were hate crimes committed because of the religion being practiced, in this case Judaism."

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," Jenkins said. "There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it. My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

Mishin was located in the Richmond District about 5 p.m. on Friday, and officers detained him in connection with the synagogue shooting and another instance in which he allegedly brandished a gun inside a movie theater.

Police also served a search warrant at Mishin's house and found "evidence related to the incidents," which was recovered by investigators.

Mishin is alleged to have entered a theater in the 3600 block of Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond District at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, where he "brandished a handgun" before fleeing the scene on foot, according to San Francisco police.

On Feb. 1 at about 7:20 p.m., Mishin also allegedly entered the Schneerson Center in the 2600 block of Balboa Street and "shot a firearm several times" before again fleeing the scene on foot, police said.Mishin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, and he faces more than 10 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to the district attorney.An investigation into the two incidents is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415 575-4444.