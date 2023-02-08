Read full article on original website
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns people of telephone scammers pretending to be law enforcement
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a new telephone scam where someone is pretending to be with law enforcement. Authorities said a person reported that they received a voice message from someone who said they were Sgt. Justin Hall with the sheriff’s office. The person pretending to […]
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February
TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February. Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.
SHERIFF: Drug handoff during goodbye leads to arrests in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 8, two individuals were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a drug bust as the two allegedly tried to transfer 21.9 grams of suspected meth to each other, according to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The Special Investigations Unit reportedly saw a vehicle that they had received a […]
KLTV
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department, Area Law Enforcement Investigate Death of Joaquin Woman (Suspect in Custody)
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham and DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson are seen conferring with Investigator David Haley and Investigator Aaron Jones. February 8, 2023 - At 7:49pm, Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the succesful capture of Manuels without incident in Tyler. February 8, 2023 - The search continues...
KTRE
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
Cocaine, other drugs seized after Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and multiple drugs were seized after a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department, officers had pulled over a car for an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard when “officers saw illegal drugs inside the vehicle, […]
themonitor.net
New Pct 2 Constable Jason Ramsey
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney (left) swears in new Pct. 2 Constable Jason Ramsey. Ramsey replaces Mitch Baker who retired Dec. 2022 after 24 years of service. He will fill Baker’s unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Ramsey was previously a Henderson County Deputy.
25 Out Of 115 Arrests In Smith County Last Week Were Felony Arrests
Last week nearly half of East Texas was dealing with freezing rain and a wintry mix while the other half was enduring a persistent cold rain. During this wild winter-like weather crime was still taking place on the streets, in businesses and in neighborhoods throughout Smith County, Texas. I'm sure...
KLTV
2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and...
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
KLTV
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested the person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Sheriff Kevin Windham confirmed to KTRE that Carlos Caporali Manuels, the person of interest from the homicide that occurred this morning in Joaquin, has been located and is in custody as of 7:52 p.m.
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
Sulphur Springs officials find Mississippi prison escapee dead in restroom
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Sulphur Springs Police Department found a Mississippi prison escapee dead in the Pacific Park restroom. According to a release, officers responded to the Pacific Park restroom in reference to a welfare concern after a man was in the restroom for a long period of time. Once officers arrived, […]
