tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
inforney.com
Best Shots Feb. 12
Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots. The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week. Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page. Please include the first and last...
inforney.com
It’s National Pizza Day, treat yourself
Someone very smart deemed Feb. 9 as National Pizza Day, when pizza lovers unite and celebrate the beloved food. In Tyler, customers will flock to local restaurants like New York Pizza and Pasta to celebrate the occasion. New York Pizza and Pasta owner Suzy Johnson, who runs the business with...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Multiple Smith County schools take part in youth expo at Bullard ISD
The 2023 Smith County Youth Expo kicked off Wednesday and wrapped up Friday at the Bullard ISD agricultural science facility. During the multi-day expo, students compete with their market steers, heifers, barrows, lambs, goats, broilers, rabbits and various shop projects. The expo closed out Friday afternoon with the Sale of...
inforney.com
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop set for Saturday
A second series of The Recipe, a teen creative writing workshop, is set for Saturday in Tyler. The Recipe is a writing workshop made to explore and create the recipe of attendees. The writing prompts are designed to allow participants to press into the creativity they may not know is within them.
KLTV
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
KLTV
Woman’s body found in Tyler restaurant parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A body was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 6500 block of S. Broadway Avenue; police say no foul play is suspected at this time. A woman’s body was found at about 12:35 a.m. Saturday when someone from the restaurant called the police, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh confirmed.
Woman’s body found at Clear Springs parking lot in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said that a woman’s body was found dead in the parking lot of Clear Springs restaurant on Saturday. According to officials, someone at the restaurant reported the body to Tyler PD around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. After Tyler PD arrived on the scene they sent the body in […]
Tyler, Texas Has Gotten So Big That We Need Another One of These
It’s incredible to see how much Tyler, Texas has grown in the past few years. Some people feel like the growth is a good thing as there are more things to do and more jobs in our area. Although some people hate the change and are tired of the traffic due to new businesses that we see on Broadway Ave. But after a recent shopping trip with my wife this past weekend and overhearing another conversation, I am sure that Tyler is big enough to support another Target location.
KLTV
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department reports that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
Is an East Texas Native & Oscar Winner Joining the Yellowstone Universe?
Longview, TX High School graduate Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. The Oscar winner would be another massive star to find a home in Taylor Sheridan's television world. According to a report from PEOPLE, there are talks about this happening after Kevin Costner leaves,...
Man: Escaped, Dumped Van, Found Dead in Sulphur Springs Park
February 9, 2023 – Traverro McElroy age 36 who officials say escaped from a Hinds County Mississippi detention center has been found dead in Sulphur Springs, TX. He was found on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:12 p.m. His body was found this week inside a public restroom in...
Purina issues recall for certain dog food
TYLER, Texas — Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a press release in which it voluntary recalls select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food "due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D." "Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for...
WLBT
2 injured in Thursday night shooting on McDowell Road
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
inforney.com
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water stained; 50-53 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. Bass continue to be slow with a few catches on deep points dragging Carolina rigs. Crappie are slow with no reports of limits. Plenty of fish on deep brush, but hard to get to bite. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
Alba-Golden ISD bus crash puts six students, driver in hospital
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Six students and a driver were taken to a Tyler hospital after a Alba-Golden ISD bus was involved in a head on crash on FM 17 Saturday morning, according Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said, the bus was taking the students to a UIL academic meet when the crash happened […]
inforney.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph Softball Preview
2022 record: 23-8-1 Returning varsity players: Adaleigh Arivett, Jr., OF … Maddie Carrillo, Sr., OF … Sara Eckert, Soph., P … Haylee Hulsey, Jr., CI … Mallory Kniffen, Jr., C/3B … Reese Neely, Jr., SS/1B … Kylee Tapia, Jr., UTIL. Notable newcomers: Bonnye Bunn,...
