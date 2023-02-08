ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Hill, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market

AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at North Austin used car lot

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin

Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
AUSTIN, TX

