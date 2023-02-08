Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Pflugerville wine bar Three Legged Goat to expand indoor square footage, add kitchen
Three Legged Goat co-owner Jim McDonald is working to complete the wine bar expansion by summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Three Legged Goat, a wine bar located at 200 E. Pecan St., Stes. 5-7, Pflugerville, will expand its indoor square footage from 600 to 1,600. Co-owner Jim McDonald said he...
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market
AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
AFD: Fire out at northwest Austin business
The fire is now out, AFD said, and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Fire at North Austin used car lot
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a fire at a used car lot in North Austin. Shortly before 7 a.m. on February 11, Austin firefighters were called to Prestige Autoplex on Research Boulevard just south of McNeil Drive. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second...
Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Michael Kors Leather Tote
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore is trying to find the perfect match for this brand-new, monogrammed Michael Kors leather tote bag. It’s even the perfect color for this sweet holiday – a vibrant wild berry! Can you help us find this purse’s other half?
Mighty Fine Burgers to Open in Hutto
“We’ll open sometime in the summer, but we do not have an exact date just yet.”
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Gene's Auto Repair and Service Center moves location
Gene's Auto Repair and Service Center recently moved locations in Georgetown. (Courtesy Gene's Auto Repair and Service Center) Gene’s Auto Repair and Service Center moved to a new location Feb. 6. The new, larger facility is located at 7101 Ranch Road 2338, Georgetown. The auto shop offers oil changes,...
P Terry’s to Debut in Bastrop
“We don’t have an opening date as we are still waiting on permits,” Mr. Terry said.
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Austin Energy says power has been restored to customers in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — At the start of KVUE Daybreak Friday morning, Austin Energy was reporting that fewer than 40 customers were without power. But by 6:15 a.m., that number had jumped to more than 7,700. Austin Energy said at 6:23 a.m. that customers in South Austin were without power...
Restaurant led by six-time James Beard-nominated chef Steve McHugh now open in downtown Austin
Luminaire’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, including charcuterie, sandwiches, burgers and salads. (Courtesy Mary Whitten) San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant, Luminaire, and bar, Las Bis, on Feb. 1. The restaurant’s menu features seasonal Texas fare, with burgers, salads and charcuterie boards for every time...
