CBS News

Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect. Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area. Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.
KEARNY, NJ
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE

