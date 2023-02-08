Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave
A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect. Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area. Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
New details emerge about missing girl found hiding in Michigan closet
Michigan authorities continue the investigation into what criminal charges may be appropriate, from harboring a runaway to sexual assault.
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
