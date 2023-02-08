A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect. Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area. Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO