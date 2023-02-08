Read full article on original website
Wiscasset Boys Beat Vinalhaven
Wiscasset boys basketball team came up big against Vinalhaven on Feb. 9, winning 47-43 to snap a 68 game losing streak that stretched over five years. The last time Wiscasset won a ball game was on Dec. 7, 2018. Vinalhaven led 16-12 at the quarter break, before the Wolverines scored...
Basketball Teams Wrap Up Seasons
Lincoln Academy girls basketball team wrapped up their KVAC season with a 48-36 win over Belfast. The Eagles finish the season with a 6-12 record. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle with 22 points and Natalie Kaler 17, both career high marks. Belfast was led by Jaiden Philbrook with 11 points.
Busline League Large School Division Playoffs Heat Up
Medomak 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Camdne 38-19 in a Busline League Large School Division playoff game on Feb. 8 in Waldoboro. The Riverhawks jumped out to an 8-2 lead and led 18-6 at the half and 29-15 at the end of three. Scoring for Medomak were Anna Reed 13, Sienna Lee 12, Aubrey Court 6,a nd Brianna Neal, Olivia Campbell and Kendall Wyman 2 each.
Waldo County Unified Court closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Feb. 2-8. Allan M. Hurd, 31, of Liberty, domestic violence criminal threatening in Liberty Sept. 13, 2020, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended and two years of probation. Cory R. Barter, 38, of...
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
WATCH: Meteor lights up sky in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — It's not something you see everyday: A meteor lighting up the sky in Freeport. The amazing videos were captured by the Freeport Maine Webcam early Thursday morning. You can watch the video in the player above. Want to see more from the Freeport Maine Webcam? You...
High-speed chase in Maine midcoast ends with charges for teenage driver
Two teenagers were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that started in Wiscasset. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Route 27 around 11:30 a.m. Monday because it had no plates. They said the car sped off,...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Town of Whitefield is Accepting Bids
For Joy’s Pond Culvert Replacement on South Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield. Find the bid information on our website https://townofwhitefield.com/2023/02/06/town-of-whitefield-is-accepting-bids/ or contact Yolanda at town office or via email townwhitefieldadm@gmail.com.
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
TOWN OF SOUTH BRISTOL
Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following office:. 1—Select person, Assessor and Overseer of the Poor-1 year term. Papers may be obtained during regular business hours and are due back by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ
Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday February 17 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the...
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
