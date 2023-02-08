Ice thickness is 7 inches at the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 12 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp with several inches of snow/slush. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: Bigger fish are 10- to 12-inches. Use minnows and waxworms on a jig. Bluegill – Fair: Bite is slow to fair; catch fish up to 6- to 8-inches. Use waxworms. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a walleye with minnows and leeches. Best bit is morning and around sunset. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting is needed; fish up to 12 inches are being picked up on waxworms and small minnows fished in 4-6 feet of water between Gunshot Hill and Denison Beach area.

