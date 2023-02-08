Read full article on original website
publicceo.com
Santa Clara City Council appoints Jovan Grogan city manager
On February 7, 2023, the Santa Clara City Council appointed Jovan D. Grogan to serve as the city manager for the City of Santa Clara. A native of the Bay Area, Grogan is a leader in the local government profession and has a proven track record of helping public agencies resolve fiscal challenges and establish strategic partnerships that benefit local communities.
KQED
Labor Fight Intensifies at Upscale Wine Country Resort, Amid Allegations of Worker Intimidation
Dozens of workers at a luxury resort in the heart of Northern California’s wine country held a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to protest their employer’s alleged illegal intimidation tactics to block unionization efforts. The vigil, held outside the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa, in the city of...
Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress
A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
publicceo.com
Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors fills vacant director seat
The Board of Directors for the Dublin San Ramon Services District selected Dinesh Govindarao to fill a vacant seat on the Board. Govindarao will represent Division 1, which includes a large portion of San Ramon’s Dougherty Valley. The Division 1 seat became vacant when former Director Marisol Rubio resigned...
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
49er gold-digging attorneys and cops
As she sat on the curb watching the police search her former San Jose home, her five-month pregnant belly pressed down on her bladder and she asked an officer if she could come inside to use the restroom. The police officer told her no. Effectively detained, she watched as police brought out sheets from the bed she and her fiancé once shared. A police officer explained the sheets were potential evidence. Another woman had accused the father of her unborn child of rape.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax
A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
hoodline.com
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
The Almanac Online
Community college district lawsuit alleges 'pay-to-play' in construction projects under former chancellor
The San Mateo County Community College District filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against several construction companies for "fraud, bribery, and kickbacks." The district alleges the scheme was led by disgraced former Chancellor Emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was charged with 21 felonies in April 2022 for misuse of public funds during his leadership of the district.
What hath Palo Alto wrought?
Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
Gilroy Dispatch
LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision
The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley developer vows hunger strike ‘until death’ if city won’t let him build
SUNNYVALE — A home developer is taking an unusual and dramatic stand after the city halted work on his construction project. He’s on a hunger strike — and he says he won’t eat until his crews can get back to work. Navneet Aron, founder and CEO...
Silicon Valley
Oakland’s plan to add over 26,000 new homes fails to meet state requirements, city at risk of penalties
Regulators have determined Oakland’s plan to add at least 26,000 new homes over the next decade isn’t up to snuff — putting the Bay Area’s third-largest city at risk of missing out on crucial funding and losing control over local rules governing development. Under state law,...
sfstandard.com
SF Sheriffs’ Union Accuses Police Union of ‘Bullying’ Pizzeria That Refused Service to Cops
A week and a half after San Francisco’s police union tweeted about a local pizza shop refusing to serve a group of cops, the city’s Sheriff’s Office posted a TikTok publicizing an enjoyable trip to the pizzeria. On the surface, the clip of smiling Pizza Squared employees...
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
