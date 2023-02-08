ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara City Council appoints Jovan Grogan city manager

On February 7, 2023, the Santa Clara City Council appointed Jovan D. Grogan to serve as the city manager for the City of Santa Clara. A native of the Bay Area, Grogan is a leader in the local government profession and has a proven track record of helping public agencies resolve fiscal challenges and establish strategic partnerships that benefit local communities.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress

A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Robert J Hansen

49er gold-digging attorneys and cops

As she sat on the curb watching the police search her former San Jose home, her five-month pregnant belly pressed down on her bladder and she asked an officer if she could come inside to use the restroom. The police officer told her no. Effectively detained, she watched as police brought out sheets from the bed she and her fiancé once shared. A police officer explained the sheets were potential evidence. Another woman had accused the father of her unborn child of rape.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax

A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Almanac Online

Community college district lawsuit alleges 'pay-to-play' in construction projects under former chancellor

The San Mateo County Community College District filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against several construction companies for "fraud, bribery, and kickbacks." The district alleges the scheme was led by disgraced former Chancellor Emeritus Ron Galatolo, who was charged with 21 felonies in April 2022 for misuse of public funds during his leadership of the district.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

What hath Palo Alto wrought?

Stanford University faced an unusual quandary in 1930, when students started complaining that their beds were too small to accommodate their growing frames. According to a letter that students wrote to the editor of The Stanford Daily that year, at least 50 male students were over 6-feet, 2-inches tall and needed longer mattresses. The paper's staff followed suit with an editorial titled, "Give them Room."
STANFORD, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

LAFCO postpones Gilroy annexation decision

The Local Agency Formation Commission of Santa Clara County postponed its consideration of Gilroy’s annexation request to April 5. LAFCO was scheduled to consider the city’s request to annex 55 acres on Feb. 1, but the agency was unable to complete the staff report by the Jan. 24 deadline due to an illness.
GILROY, CA

