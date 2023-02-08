ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

This New Minnesota Shop Is A WHAT Bar?

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

33 Unusual Minnesota High School Mascots You Won’t Believe Are Real

There are over 1,000 high schools throughout Minnesota. A lot of them have typical mascots for their sports teams, however, there are about 33 that you won't believe are real. According to the website, highschools.com, there are a little over 1,200 high schools throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It even went on to say that Minnesota ranks as 22nd in terms of student enrollment, and about 17th in total number of schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business

We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonapost.com

MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18

Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
WINONA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy