Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
There Is (Supposedly) A Haunted Dairy Queen In Minnesota
Looking for a spooky spot to have a treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and the...
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
This New Minnesota Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
33 Unusual Minnesota High School Mascots You Won’t Believe Are Real
There are over 1,000 high schools throughout Minnesota. A lot of them have typical mascots for their sports teams, however, there are about 33 that you won't believe are real. According to the website, highschools.com, there are a little over 1,200 high schools throughout the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It even went on to say that Minnesota ranks as 22nd in terms of student enrollment, and about 17th in total number of schools.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business
We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
There’s A Go Kart Track On The Ice In Minnesota + It’s Now Open For A Short Time
How awesome would this be? You can race a go-kart on ice in Minnesota. The season is super short, so you'll want to make sure you book immediately. This place is located in Stillwater, Minnesota. It's nice that it's located in central Minnesota and not too far from many people.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
winonapost.com
MN fantasy author signing newest novel Feb. 18
Jason Lee Willis will be signing copies of his newest novel, “The Fire Handler,” at Paperbacks and Pieces, 429 Mankato Avenue, in Winona on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minnesota — the land of 10,000 legends? For Minnesota author Jason Lee Willis, he didn’t...
Iowa Family Shares Their Sometimes Not-So-Glamorous Farming Life
If you watch some farm family videos on YouTube, you'd almost think that farming was just one big party. There's one Iowa family that's keeping it real and showing how not-so-glamorous their farm life really is sometimes and it's perfect. Do yourself a favor. If you don't already, follow the...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Comments / 2