LYONS, Kan. – Following a tour of the Lyons Swimming Pool, which began their meeting, the Lyons City Council Monday evening accepted a $53,250 quote from Ashton Kate Construction LLC of Wamego for the painting of the pool. The project will include sandblasting and washing all surfaces, crack sealing, and painting trim work around the pool. It comes with a three-year warranty against flaking or peeling.

LYONS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO