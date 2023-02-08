ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

wbrc.com

2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot in Forestdale

FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
LEEDS, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

