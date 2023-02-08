Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Related
wbrc.com
2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
wvtm13.com
Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in the city's western section Saturday evening. Officers crews were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Road shortly after 6 p.m. Police say they found a man lying on the ground by the gas...
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
Bessemer man dies Thursday after being shot Tuesday
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office stated that a 34-year-old man from Bessemer died Thursday, Feb. 9, from a gunshot wound he received on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV was shot at the 2300 block of Bessemer […]
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
wbrc.com
Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
wbrc.com
Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
Witnesses, clues sought in July death of Birmingham man killed in hail of gunfire
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a July shooting that killed one man and injured another in western Birmingham. The shooting happened just before midnight on July 27, 2022, in the 1300 block of 34th Street in Ensley. Killed was 21-year-old Maleyk Bryant. A second male...
ABC 33/40 News
Toddler, woman shot inside vehicle near Fairfield church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and a toddler were shot while riding inside a vehicle in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The woman also sustained a gunshot wound, but it is considered to be non-life-threatening.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
44-year-old woman ID’d as pedestrian fatally struck in Birmingham crash that also killed driver
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Ensley in a crash that also left the driver dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Thursday identified the victim as Miraunda Michelle Williams. She was 44. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and...
wvtm13.com
Man suspected of killing pregnant woman in Birmingham died in hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 9:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Andrew Goldsmith IV died at UAB Hospital in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. ------------------------------------------------ Police say Andrew Goldsmith was captured during a chase overnight. Goldsmith is suspected of killing a pregnant mother and...
wvtm13.com
Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
Walker County student recognized for bravery during a school bus accident
A Carbon Hill High School student is being recognized for his bravery during a school bus accident last week.
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. More News from WRBL According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1