Elmore, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Champion leads Edgewood boys into state title game

There was no question whether or not Austin Champion was going to leave Thursday’s semifinal game. Champion, driving to the basket in the second quarter, was fouled from behind and knocked into the bottom of the basketball goal. He was noticeably hurt, but slowly limped back to the free throw line to take his shots.
ELMORE, AL
933kwto.com

MSU Coach Ford Faces Allegations

KOLR-TV is reporting that Missouri State University’s head men’s basketball coach, Dana Ford, is facing accusations of sexual misconduct. The allegations stem from an incident at a golf tournament in September at the Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar. An incident report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett

Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe

UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Two Marion County road reported as flooded

Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded. According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
Missouri Independent

As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up

With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns.  Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
fairgrovenews.com

Local Fair Grove Booming Businesses

The Fair Grove community has gained many businesses, big and small, in recent years that have added to the community aspect of the town and brought people together. Nearly four years ago, the Fair Grove Kum & Go moved its place in town, getting closer to Highway 65, and greatly expanding its size and inventory. Although they have moved addresses, they still remain to be a popular hangout spot for people of various age groups.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KYTV

Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
MARION COUNTY, AR
FOX2Now

This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield

New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees bright skies and warmer temperatures lined up for the rest of the weekend. Let's enjoy it before some rain chances head back into the Ozarks next week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

