Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount retail store opens new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Champion leads Edgewood boys into state title game
There was no question whether or not Austin Champion was going to leave Thursday’s semifinal game. Champion, driving to the basket in the second quarter, was fouled from behind and knocked into the bottom of the basketball goal. He was noticeably hurt, but slowly limped back to the free throw line to take his shots.
933kwto.com
MSU Coach Ford Faces Allegations
KOLR-TV is reporting that Missouri State University’s head men’s basketball coach, Dana Ford, is facing accusations of sexual misconduct. The allegations stem from an incident at a golf tournament in September at the Silo Ridge Golf Club in Bolivar. An incident report from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office...
auroraadvertiser.net
Blevins joins CoxHealth Surgery Monett
Vickie Blevins is passionate about rural health care. Growing up in the small community of Stark City, she always knew her career would keep her at home caring for patients. Blevins graduated in 2016 with a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas. In 2019, she then moved on to Maryville University in St. Louis to obtain her master’s in nursing.
The richest person in Springfield, Missouri
Springfield, Missouri, is known for its big-city attractions and small-town charm. It is the third-largest city in the state. It lies within the Ozarks region and is known for its beautiful landscapes and outdoor recreation.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash on James River Freeway near Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has died after a crash with a semi-truck Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 2011 Peterbilt semi-truck going east attempted to make a U-turn on James River Freeway, and his truck became disabled, blocking the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford Taurus hit the passenger side of the towed unit of the semi.
UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe
UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
Man dies after crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on James River Freeway Saturday morning, February 11, has led to one death. 74-year-old Gary Sawyer was killed when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and became disabled, blocking the road. MSPH traffic reports said the vehicle Sawyer was driving hit the other vehicle. Sawyer was pronounced dead by […]
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KTLO
Two Marion County road reported as flooded
Two roads in Marion County are have been reported as being flooded. According to Marion County Judge Jason Stumph, Marion County (MC) 6070 and MC 6071 are flooded and motorists should find an alternate route. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
KYTV
Clash of the fandoms: Thousands teleport to downtown Springfield for Missouri Comic Con
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The fandoms have taken over as thousands of fans flock to the Springfield Expo Center for Missouri Comic Con. It gives fans a chance to meet the celebrities behind their favorite movies, tv shows, anime, comic books, and more in a family-friendly environment. According to event organizers, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday.
As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up
With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to […] The post As Missouri Republicans gather in Springfield, 2024 primary fights begin piling up appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
fairgrovenews.com
Local Fair Grove Booming Businesses
The Fair Grove community has gained many businesses, big and small, in recent years that have added to the community aspect of the town and brought people together. Nearly four years ago, the Fair Grove Kum & Go moved its place in town, getting closer to Highway 65, and greatly expanding its size and inventory. Although they have moved addresses, they still remain to be a popular hangout spot for people of various age groups.
KYTV
Man, woman are accused of stealing mail in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) -A man from Flippin and a woman from Mountain Home face dozens of charges in connection to a string of mailbox thefts in Marion County. Whitney Townsend, 31 and Tyler Dudley, 28 are each charged with three counts of theft, 14 counts of breaking or entering and 14 counts of theft of property.
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Accused Of Shooting Step-Brother Has Case Moved To Camden County
A second-degree murder trial of a 34-year-old man from Lebanon accused of shooting his step-brother will now be heard in Camden County after the court granted a change of venue. Kevin James Ash is also charged with armed criminal action in connection to the August-2022 shooting. According to reports, Ash...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees bright skies and warmer temperatures lined up for the rest of the weekend. Let's enjoy it before some rain chances head back into the Ozarks next week.
Comments / 0