Ohio State

Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With

Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
Look: Drake Reveals Massive Super Bowl Bet

Drake is laying down a heavy bet on Super Bowl LVII. According to Action Network, the rap and R&B star has wagered $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win outright on Sunday.  If they do, Drake wins almost $1.5 million. Additionally, Drake has reportedly spent at least $265,000 on a ...
