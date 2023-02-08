Read full article on original website
Related
BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code NEWSWEEK: $1K Chiefs-Eagles First-Bet Offer
Register through our links to unlock the best BetMGM Super Bowl bonus code offer. Make a bet up to $1K on the Chiefs vs. Eagles.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code: $1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 In Ohio
Register with our Caesars Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to make a bet up to $1,250 on the Chiefs or Eagles. Players in Ohio can get a $1,500 bet.
atozsports.com
Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
HipHopDX.com
Rod Wave Is Searching For Another Rapper To Split $1.2M Super Bowl Skybox Tab With
Rod Wave wants to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this weekend and he’s looking for another rapper to split a pricey seven-figure luxury suite with him. The “Cold December” singer took to social media on Tuesday night (February 7) in search of someone to help foot the bill for the $1.2million skybox at State Farm Stadium to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle it out for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday (February 12).
DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Offers $200 Bonus for Chiefs-Eagles Win or Lose
Utilize the latest no-brainer DraftKings Super Bowl promo to turn a $5 bet on Chiefs-Eagles into an instant $200 in bonus bets.
Look: Drake Reveals Massive Super Bowl Bet
Drake is laying down a heavy bet on Super Bowl LVII. According to Action Network, the rap and R&B star has wagered $700,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win outright on Sunday. If they do, Drake wins almost $1.5 million. Additionally, Drake has reportedly spent at least $265,000 on a ...
Camera man boldly wears Chiefs hat while covering Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center
A camera man was spotted wearing a Chiefs hat while covering Friday night’s Knicks/Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center. The Chiefs face the Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Crypto Companies Take Massive Hit After Major Super Bowl Push
Last year's Super Bowl was dubbed by many as the "Crypto Bowl" as several popular cryptocurrency trading companies advertised.
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for Super Bowl LVII
Our fantasy expert makes his Super Bowl LVII daily fantasy (DFS) picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
128K+
Post
1122M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0