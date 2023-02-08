Former Philips exec joins Align Technology as executive VP, managing director of iTero scanner business

VideaHealth and Vivos Therapeutics recently earned FDA clearance for two devices addressing bone level measurement and obstructive sleep apnea. 2. Medical technology company Vivos Therapeutics received FDA 510(k) clearance for its daytime-nighttime device to treat obstructive sleep apnea. The device expands the palate to open the airway and facilitate nasal breathing. It is Vivos' longest standing appliance and is used most among its trained dentists. The device can also be used in conjunction with other treatment modalities.

1 DAY AGO