Read full article on original website
Related
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as DC; Kliff Kingsbury on radar
The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. The network also reported former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would interview for the offensive coordinator role. Burke, who interviewed with the Texans this week, most recently worked as the defensive line...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs elevate Austin Reiter, Marcus Kemp for SBLVII
The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. Kemp appeared in three regular-season games exclusively on special teams. He did log one key catch for 13 yards in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. He played 22 snaps in offense in that game while also playing on special teams.
Clayton News Daily
Bling, Bling—Who Has the Most Super Bowl Rings?
The ultimate goal for every NFL team is to proudly walk away at the end of each season with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a shiny Super Bowl ring. With the Super Bowl this weekend—on Sunday, February 12, 2023—everyone is eager to see who the next champion will be.
Clayton News Daily
Former Broncos, Colts DC Larry Coyer dies at 79
Former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Larry Coyer died Friday at age 79. His family attributed his death to a "sudden illness." Coyer coached in high school, college, the USFL and the NFL from 1965 through 2014. Highest-paying science jobs in Atlanta. He was the Broncos' defensive coordinator...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles activate P Arryn Siposs, elevate pair
The Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve and elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's Super Bowl. Siposs has missed the past six games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice last week. Brett Kern has averaged 42.2 yards per kick in place of...
Clayton News Daily
Heat outlast Magic in OT, 107-103
Tyler Herro scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler collected 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to fuel the visiting Miami Heat to a 107-103 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat,...
Comments / 0